Lynch gets the go-ahead for Westminster Coroner’s Court extension

The go-ahead from Westminster Council, the client for the project, came despite objections from local amenity group the Thorney Island Society, The Victorian Society and a late social media storm triggered by the borough’s shadow cabinet member for business and planning, Geoff Barraclough.

The Labour councillor tweeted that the proposed 125m² side-extension, housing more office space and improved facilities for visitors, ‘was not a thing of beauty’.

This prompted several architects and leading critics to come out in support of Lynch’s plans, with several putting their names to a letter backing the plans sent to the borough’s planning committee members ahead of last week’s meeting.

The Thorney Island Society had argued that the ’monumental scale and design of the proposed extension’ was not appropriate next to the original 1893 brick-built Grade II-listed ’domestic-scale pavilion’.

Meanwhile The Victorian Society said the proposal obscured the existing courthouse’s western elevation, that its zinc-covered barrel-vault roof ‘appeared incongruous’, and that its height should be reduced to ’reinforce the subservience of the extension’.

Show Fullscreen sectional model Source: Lynch Architects Sectional model





However, the plans, which were given minor tweaks in April, were passed unanimously by councillors.

The Jura limestone-clad scheme will be built with a timber structure and the shape of the new building has been designed to echo the top-lit volume of the original Victorian court.

The building will also feature stained-glass windows designed by architectural artist Brian Clarke.

Construction work will also see the installation of a kitchen and sofa beds into the upper floor of the existing court building for emergency accommodation.

Lynch Architects has already worked on the site at 65 Horseferry Road. A new garden of remembrance designed by the practice was built to the left side of the court in summer 2018, its completion timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, as families bereaved by the fire attended the inquest at the court.

Preparation building works are set to start on site in November and the project is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

And yes, I think it's beautiful. Its simpicity allows the detail of the original building to stand out. Its public function calls for a bit of sobriety, which it has. It nicely balances the garden on the other side, which is also part of Lynch's design. — Rowan Moore (@RowanMoore) July 7, 2020