Lynch Architects submits revised plans for Nova Place library scheme

Lynch Architects has submitted revised designs to Westminster Council for its Nova Place library scheme, the last elements of a major regeneration of the area surrounding Victoria Station

Permission was first granted in 2016 for the development on the corner of Bressenden Place and Victoria Street, which completes the western edge of developer Landsec’s Nova scheme.

However, according to documents sent to the planning authority, delays to the upgrade of the transport hub meant work never got under way and the proposals for the site have been revised.

A new planning application has now been submitted for Nova Place, an L-shaped, 6,098m² collection of three buildings next to the Frank Matcham-designed Victoria Palace Theatre and the Duke of York pub.

The architects have removed the housing element of the scheme and the 1,400m² library for Westminster Council is now the project’s central element, alongside office accommodation and flexible retail space.

Under the new proposals, the façade of the Grade-II listed Sutton House, formerly located on Victoria Street but now dismantled, will be ‘knitted’ onto Nova Place’s western elevation.

Lynch Architects collaborated with muf architecture/art on the scheme’s public realm, which proposes planting and street furniture to resemble theatrical seating, which could be used for public performances and activities.

Minor amendments have also been submitted for the Nova East building, immediately to the north of Nova Place.

The first phase of Landsec’s scheme was completed in 2017 and includes two mammoth PLP-designed office blocks – Nova South and Nova North – and The Nova Building, a block of 170 flats designed by Benson & Forsyth.

The Nova Place scheme is a few streets away from Lynch Architects’ award-winning Zig Zag building, a 13-storey office block on Victoria Street.

A spokesperson from Landsec said: ’We have submitted revised plans for the redevelopment of Nova East and Nova Place which will complete the Nova estate.’