Lubetkin’s Bethnal Green housing estate listed

Ministers have granted heritage protection to a post-war east London social housing estate designed by Skinner, Bailey & Lubetkin

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport listed Sivill House in Bethnal Green at Grade II following advice from Historic England.

It follows a plea by heritage campaign body the Twentieth Century Society in April for ministers to list the 1966 estate – along with Peter Tabori’s 1979 Highgate New Town – which the claims form part of an ’undervalued pioneering movement’.

The official entry for the 20-storey Sivill House on the heritage list says it is of architectural and historic interest because the tower ’applies themes found throughout Lubetkin’s work to exemplary effect on an important post-war building’.

A sense of movement on the facade is created by the architects’ ’sophisticated elevational treatment’ and ’meticulously detailed pattern of contrasting materials’ according to Historic England.

The entry adds that ’compact, efficient planning’ provided ’high quality communal space and generously laid-out flats’ while the entrance arrangement and stair ’bring rich formal interest to communal spaces’.

Lubetkin biographer John Allan has described Sivill House as ‘exceptional’ in its design, pointing to its proportions, plan and ‘crown’.

Grace Etherington, senior caseworker at the Twentieth Century Society, said in April: ’The post-war years were an exciting time in architecture with important new ideas about living and space, making our society a richer and better place in which to live.

‘London was at the forefront in its commitment to building high-quality social housing, which encouraged a sense of community. Yet only a handful of these schemes which made an important contribution to 20th-century social policy are listed.’

Neave Brown’s Alexandra Road Estate in London was the first post-war housing estate to receive protection with its listing at Grade II* in 1993.

This was followed by Grade II* listing for Ernő Goldfinger’s Trellick Tower in 1998.

Historic England is seeking more information before it can decide whether to list Highgate New Town.