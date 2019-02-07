LTS wins go-ahead for super-green East-End council housing

LTS Architects has won planning permission to replace 44 garages in east London with a 19-unit housing block for Tower Hamlets Council
The 2,284m² infill scheme in Shetland Road features a Passivhaus standard envelope which, the practice claims, was introduced ‘to try and eliminate fuel poverty for residents’.
The four-storey building is clad in a mix of brick and coloured corrugated sheet and includes a lightweight deck structure providing access to the flats on the upper levels and semi-private landscaped communal space at ground level.
Work is expected to complete next year.
Project data
Location Shetland Road, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Type of project Social housing – 19 units
Client London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Architect LTS Architects
Landscape architect StatonCohen
Structural engineer Price & Myers
M&E consultant AECOM
Quantity surveyor AECOM
CDM adviser Orsa
Lighting consultant Aecom
Main contractor To be confirmed
Funding Local authority funded
Tender date To be confirmed
Start on site date To be confirmed
Completion date To be confirmed
Contract duration To be confirmed
Gross internal floor area To be confirmed
Form of contract and/or procurement To be confirmed
Total cost To be confirmed
