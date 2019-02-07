LTS wins go-ahead for super-green East-End council housing

LTS Architects has won planning permission to replace 44 garages in east London with a 19-unit housing block for Tower Hamlets Council

The 2,284m² infill scheme in Shetland Road features a Passivhaus standard envelope which, the practice claims, was introduced ‘to try and eliminate fuel poverty for residents’.

The four-storey building is clad in a mix of brick and coloured corrugated sheet and includes a lightweight deck structure providing access to the flats on the upper levels and semi-private landscaped communal space at ground level.

Work is expected to complete next year.

Second floor plan





Project data

Location Shetland Road, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Type of project Social housing – 19 units

Client London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Architect LTS Architects

Landscape architect StatonCohen

Structural engineer Price & Myers

M&E consultant AECOM

Quantity surveyor AECOM

CDM adviser Orsa

Lighting consultant Aecom

Main contractor To be confirmed

Funding Local authority funded

Tender date To be confirmed

Start on site date To be confirmed

Completion date To be confirmed

Contract duration To be confirmed

Gross internal floor area To be confirmed

Form of contract and/or procurement To be confirmed

Total cost To be confirmed