L&Q reveals architects on £50m housing framework

London and Quadrant (L&Q) Housing Trust has named 76 architectural practices for its new £50 million architecture framework
Hall McKnight, RCKa, Bell Phillips, Morris+Company, vPPR, Coffey, Mae and Waugh Thistleton Architects are among the teams chosen from 141 applications.
Also on the list are AHMM, Hawkins\Brown, Metropolitan Workshop, Haworth Tompkins, Studio Egret West, Patel Taylor, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, Sheppard Robson, and Allies and Morrison.
Teams selected for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the housing association, which houses more than 250,000 people in more than 95,000 homes across London and the south-east of England.
The framework will run from 2019 to 2021 and is expected to involve between £10 million and £50 million worth of housing projects, including new builds, refurbishments, masterplanning and mixed-use developments.
In its brief, L&Q said it wanted to ‘establish the Architects Framework Agreement (London) to support the delivery of a substantial proportion of its development programme, excluding Section 106 schemes.
‘It is envisaged that appointments will be let to framework architects for the provision of design services to enable the delivery of new-build, refurbishment, conversion, mixed-use, and mixed-tenure schemes and masterplanning services in both rural and urban environments.’
L&Q was founded in 1963 and is the largest landlord in Greater London. The housing association last renewed its architecture framework in 2015.
L&Q submitted plans for a 127-home scheme by East (pictured) on a former Kodak factory site in September last year. The project will deliver three five-sided blocks on a triangular plot within the BDP-masterplanned Harrow View East development.
In 2016, L&Q and East Thames announced a merger and the completion of a £2.6 billion refinancing package to help deliver 100,000 homes. Earlier this year, L&Q published a modern-methods-of-construction strategy and pledged to use offsite manufacturing on all its new-build homes from 2025.
L&Q architecture framework 2019 to 2021
- Pollard Thomas Edwards
- BDP
- PRP
- HTA Design
- Mae Architects
- Sheppard Robson
- KC+A architects
- East Architecture, Landscape, Urban Design
- TateHindle
- Allies and Morrison
- BPTW
- Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
- CF Moller Architects UK
- MICA Architects
- AHR Architects
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Hutchinson and Partners
- Calfordseaden
- Stephen Davy Peter Smith Architects
- Lyndon Goode Architects
- Metropolitan Workshop
- Pellings
- Triangle Architects
- Brimelow McSweeney Architects
- Assael Architecture
- Levitt Bernstein Associates
- Stockwool
- Arney Fender Katsalidis
- Makower Architects
- Haworth Tompkins
- Hall McKnight
- GRID Architects
- Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
- Frank Reynolds Architects
- Terence O’Rourke
- Jestico + Whiles
- Pitman Tozer Architects
- Avanti Architects
- Bell Phillips Architects
- Austin-Smith:Lord
- Morris+Company
- Newground Architects
- MEPK Architects
- Broadway Malyan
- Alan Camp Architects
- Studio Partington
- Hawkins\Brown
- Hunters
- Collado Collins Architects
- Cartwright Pickard Architects
- RM Architects
- IBI Group
- Child Graddon Lewis
- Glenn Howells Architects
- Atkins
- Conran and Partners
- Claridge
- vPPR Architects
- Pick Everard
- RPA Vision
- Proctor and Matthews Architects
- Waugh Thistleton Architects
- RCKa
- EPR Architects
- Patel Taylor
- Barton Willmore
- Flanagan Lawrence
- Gardner Stewart Architects
- Studio Egret West
- Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
- Ryder Architecture
- Coffey Architects
- Panter Hudspith Architects
- Weston Williamson + Partners
- TP Bennett
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Industry Professional17 September, 2019 9:22 am
76 practices available for appointment for a 2-year £50 million capital programme...unless I'm missing something, this is either misreported or a ridiculous waste of industry time and expense for the vast majority involved. Good luck to those on the framework, I hope the mini-tender process is worth the effort.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment