L&Q reveals architects on £50m housing framework

London and Quadrant (L&Q) Housing Trust has named 76 architectural practices for its new £50 million architecture framework

Hall McKnight, RCKa, Bell Phillips, Morris+Company, vPPR, Coffey, Mae and Waugh Thistleton Architects are among the teams chosen from 141 applications.

Also on the list are AHMM, Hawkins\Brown, Metropolitan Workshop, Haworth Tompkins, Studio Egret West, Patel Taylor, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, Sheppard Robson, and Allies and Morrison.

Teams selected for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the housing association, which houses more than 250,000 people in more than 95,000 homes across London and the south-east of England.

The framework will run from 2019 to 2021 and is expected to involve between £10 million and £50 million worth of housing projects, including new builds, refurbishments, masterplanning and mixed-use developments.

In its brief, L&Q said it wanted to ‘establish the Architects Framework Agreement (London) to support the delivery of a substantial proportion of its development programme, excluding Section 106 schemes.

‘It is envisaged that appointments will be let to framework architects for the provision of design services to enable the delivery of new-build, refurbishment, conversion, mixed-use, and mixed-tenure schemes and masterplanning services in both rural and urban environments.’

L&Q was founded in 1963 and is the largest landlord in Greater London. The housing association last renewed its architecture framework in 2015.

L&Q submitted plans for a 127-home scheme by East (pictured) on a former Kodak factory site in September last year. The project will deliver three five-sided blocks on a triangular plot within the BDP-masterplanned Harrow View East development.

In 2016, L&Q and East Thames announced a merger and the completion of a £2.6 billion refinancing package to help deliver 100,000 homes. Earlier this year, L&Q published a modern-methods-of-construction strategy and pledged to use offsite manufacturing on all its new-build homes from 2025.

L&Q architecture framework 2019 to 2021