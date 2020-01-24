London team wins Mexico City pavilion contest

A collaboration between three London-based architectural designers has won Mexican architecture platform Arquine’s annual contest for a £4,000 (100,000 pesos) demountable pavilion in Mexico City

Sabrina Morreale and Lorenzo Perri of emerging practice Lemonot Studio, and Federico Fauli were selected as overall winners from more than 290 applications to the anonymous international competition.

The Mexican research platform’s 22nd annual competition sought proposals for a recyclable and low-cost 150m² building of any height, capable of hosting local information displays and providing a playful public space.

The trio’s winning Gastronomic Palapa proposal involved creating a public chilli-drying space with tables for collective dining. It was described by the jury – which featured Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao – as a ‘sensory pavilion whose visual and aromatic effect is interesting and striking’ in the Alameda Central area of the city.

The citation said: ‘The tables may be spaces for citizens to live together as well as being a sculptural element that stands out from the structure. This proposal meets the need to generate shade on the esplanade, as specified in the technical bases of this edition.’

The winning submission will be constructed in time for the seventh Mextrópoli International Festival of Architecture, being held in March in Mexico City. The Mextrópoli Pavilion structure may also be rebuilt for other future events, providing a recognisable forum for public engagement in art and design.

Since 1998 Arquine has hosted an international competition exploring issues relating to architecture and urbanisation in Mexico and encouraging greater dialogue with the public.

Architectural collective Alan David Orozco Martínez was chosen from 174 entries to win the 2016 commission. Its winning scheme comprised a long precast concrete table. The winner of the 2017 contest was A ROOM by the Italian architects Matteo Gidoni and Enrico Dussi.

Bianchimajer + Anna Merci won the 2018 contest with a proposal harnessing recycled water containers and the 2019 pavilion – featuring a timber and fabric structure around a courtyard of tezontle stone – was designed by Suma Estudio.

Construction of the winning scheme is due to commence in February and complete in time for the festival launch in March. There will also be a public exhibition of the winning designs and honourable mentions in May.