London ‘should follow New York’ in banning glass towers

A UK sustainability expert has called for London to follow New York and ‘ban’ new glass and steel skyscrapers

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio this week pledged to pass laws prohibiting the construction of heavily glazed towers or ensuring developers took stringent measures to reduce carbon emissions in other ways.

London-based Simon Sturgis, founder of sustainability consultancy Targeting Zero Carbon, said he backed the move and that the UK capital should ‘follow suit’.

Setting out his proposals for a $14 billion New York City Green New Deal to slash carbon emissions and tackle climate change, De Blasio referenced the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy seven years ago,.

‘We have until 2030 to change things fundamentally or our lives won’t be the same,’ he said.

‘Our buildings must be part of the solution not part of the problem. For the first time on Earth, a major city says “no more”. It is now law that buildings must do the right thing for the people of this city.’

De Blasio said buildings were the biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions in New York.

Bill de Blasio outside Trump Tower in 2017 Bill de Blasio outside Trump Tower in 2017

‘Buildings got built that should never have been built. We will introduce legislation to ban the glass and steel skyscrapers that have contributed so much to global warming,’ he said. ‘Putting up monuments to themselves that harm our Earth and threaten our future will no longer be allowed in New York City.’

However he appeared to backtrack slightly, adding: ‘If a company wants to build a big skyscraper they can use a lot of glass as long as they do all the other things needed to reduce emissions.’

Sturgis said glass was an environmentally problematic material to use in construction for two key reasons.

‘The first and most obvious is that glass buildings absorb huge amounts of heat which requires high levels of cooling to remove,’ he said.

‘Secondly the cladding of an all-glass building has a life of about 40 years, so replacing it on this cycle has significant embodied carbon costs over the life of the building.’

Sturgis said he supported the initiative in New York and that London should ‘follow suit’.

But he added that commercial pressure might lead a move away from glass-based construction ahead of political intervention.

‘I believe we are moving to a position where all glass buildings will be seen as environmentally irresponsible, will consequently have difficulty in attracting tenants and therefore be seen as an investment risk,’ he said.

Research by New London Architecture found that at the end of 2018, there was a pipeline of 541 tall buildings planned for the English capital - with almost one in three located in outer boroughs.