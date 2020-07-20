London practice wins major Shenzhen public realm contest

AZPML has won an international competition for a new ‘green axis’ within Shenzhen’s new Super Headquarters Base district

The London practice – working with Berkeley and Shanghai-based TLS Landscape Architecture – was chosen ahead of eight rival teams including MLA+, Martha Schwartz Partners, Studio Boeri, ADA Barcelona Architecture, and SWA Group to win the 28ha waterfront commission.

AZPML’s winning scheme will create a new central green space within the city’s Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base development district, which is served by major roads and an underground rail line, and neighbours a large golf course and parkland.

Shenzhen is a major Pearl River Delta city, just north of Hong Kong. It grew rapidly following its designation as China’s first Special Economic Zone in 1979 and has a population of about 11.9 million.

Earlier this year Shenzhen Municipality launched an international competition to design a 2.1 billion yuan (£240 million) natural history museum. In January, the client also announced a contest for a landmark new 167,000m² waterfront opera house on a 17.5ha site close to the Shenzhen Bay Bridge, which connects the mainland China settlement to Hong Kong.

The latest appointment comes a year and a half after Foster + Partners won an international competition to design a new headquarters for China Merchants Bank overlooking Shenzhen Bay in south-east China.