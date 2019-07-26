London Mayor steps in to approve Arney Fender Katsalidis Barnet scheme

Sadiq Khan has intervened to approve Arney Fender Katsalidis’s (AFK) regeneration of an industrial estate in Barnet, north London

The mayor called in in plans to redevelop Pentavia Retail Park in Mill Hill after Barnet Council rejected the 844-home scheme a year ago.

Barnet rejected the proposal – by developer Meadow Residential – because it felt the scheme was an overdevelopment of the site and did not offer enough affordable housing.

The mayor’s intervention has prompted an uplift in the number of homes included in the development from 724 to 844, representing 35 per cent of the borough’s annual housing target.

The share of affordable housing in the scheme, which will also include a new central pedestrian link, will rise from 35 to 41 per cent.

Khan said the retail park was a ‘classic example’ of an underused site that could be used to build affordable housing.

He added: ’I’m clear that I will use all the levers at my disposal to increase the delivery of new, genuinely affordable homes across the capital.’

AFK chief Earle Arney said: ’This will be a transformational scheme for new generations of Mill Hill residents, helping to address London’s housing crisis.

’There should be no reason why other disused sites are not developed in a similar fashion if we as a community are serious about creating much-needed healthy homes for Londoners.’