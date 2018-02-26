Unsupported browser

London Festival of Architecture 2018 call for entries – deadline extended

26 February, 2018By

The deadline has been extended for anyone wanting to participate in this year’s London Festival of Architecture (LFA)

The 2018 city-wide events programme, which has the theme of ‘identity’, is welcoming proposals from architects, artists, designers, developers and members of the public who are interested in the built environment. 

The submissions will be judged by an eight-strong curatorial panel who will select the proposals that form the core festival programme.

This panel includes Royal Academy of Arts architecture projects manager and former AJ architecture editor Laura Mark; LFA director Tamsie Thomson; Greater London Assembly member Tom Copley; and Studio Gil founder Pedro Gil. 

This year’s festival is supported by London mayor Sadiq Khan who praised the event for ‘encouraging Londoners to look at their city in new and interesting ways’.

The call for entries will now close on 2 March 2018. The festival will run from 1 to 30 June 2018. 

The LFA curatorial panel: 

Sam Bompas founder, Bompas and Parr

Tom Copley member, Greater London Assembly

Pedro Gil founder, Studio Gil

Steven Harding director, Goodfellow Communications

Laura Mark architecture projects manager, Royal Academy of Arts

Olaide Oboh head of communications and external relations, First Base

Tamsie Thomson director, London Festival of Architecture

Gwen Webber programme manager for architecture, British Council

LFA curatorial panel, top row from left: Laura Mark, Pedro Gil, Olaide Oboh, Tom Copley.
Bottom row from left: Sam Bompas, Tamsie Thompson, Steven Harding, Gwen Webber


