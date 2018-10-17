Location shortlist revealed for controversial Nine Elms footbridge

Wandsworth Council has revealed a shortlist of three potential locations for the Nine Elms Pimlico footbridge as it edges forward with plans for the controversial Thames crossing

The local authority announced in February 2017 that it was exploring the feasibility of various landing spots for the project, which will serve the Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea ‘opportunity area’.

The bridge has been designed by Danish practice Bystrup with London-based Robin Snell Architects, which won the job in a competition in December 2015.

The council has now narrowed nine location options down to three in the stretch of river between Vauxhall Bridge and Chelsea Bridge.

The first would connect Pimlico Gardens on the north bank to Bourne Valley Wharf on the south while the second would create a crossing between Dolphin Square and Prescot Wharf.

A third option further west along the river towards Battersea Power Station would connect Claverton Street to the north of the river to Kirtling Street in the south.

Public exhibitions are set to be held in early November as part of the consultation to find the best location for the project ahead of a final location being recommended to Wandsworth in 2019.

Landing spots map

A location appraisal report exploring the advantages and limitations of each landing spot was unable to identify a single location that ‘delivers benefits without significant challenges’.

It added: ‘The eventual selection will be about balancing the benefits against any harms that may arise.’

The location of the new bridge is contentious, with the original proposals for the 920m-long crossing sparking a backlash from both design experts and local residents, particularly those in Westminster who were concerned about a landing site in Pimlico Gardens.

As well as a petition against the competition and a wide-ranging community campaign, Labour and Conservative councillors on Westminster Council voiced cross-party opposition to the crossing.

Shortly after being elected London mayor, Sadiq Khan insisted that the project, also backed by Transport for London (TfL), should not go ahead without ‘support from all’.

Show Fullscreen Nepb concept design aerial autumn 2018

Wandsworth Council’s economic development chief Rory O’Broin said the bridge had been identified by the draft London Plan as a ‘crucial piece of infrastructure for our growing city’.

He said: ‘We are excited to show people the three possible locations that have been shortlisted and look forward to receiving the comments of people from across the capital as we progress to a recommended location for this fantastic bridge.’

The original design competition was organised by Colander and launched in December 2014.

Details on the consultation events can be found here.

Project team in full

- Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering

- Robin Snell and Partners

- AECOM

- COWI

- ÅF Lighting

- David Bonnett Associates

- DP9