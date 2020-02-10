Liverpool’s ‘cathedral among pubs’ bumped up to Grade I-listed status

An opulent pub in Liverpool renowned for its spectacular toilets has been upgraded to Grade I listing, the same status as Buckingham Palace

Historic England said The Philharmonic Dining Rooms on Hope Street is the first purpose-built Victorian pub in England to be given such a high listing status.

The pub was built from 1898-1900 by Liverpudlian architect Walter W Thomas and its exterior features elaborate carvings and metal gates designed by architect and designer Henry Bloomfield Bare.

Ten other pubs have also had their status updated to include details of their interiors.

Liverpool’s Peter Kavanagh Source: michael slaughter Liverpool’s Peter Kavanagh

Two more Liverpool watering holes also made the cut. Walter W Thomas’s The Vine was given Grade II* listing and the eccentric Peter Kavanagh’s on Egerton Street, which has original tables featuring spilt drink channels and in-built ash trays, is now listed Grade II.

In West Sussex, Billinghurst’s Blue Ship, a 16th century cottage that was converted into a pub in the 1850s, was upgraded to Grade II.

Meanwhile in London, the mid-19th century Hand and Shears in Smithfield and Soho’s Coach and Horses, a regular haunt for prominent writers, artists, musicians and actors, have both been upgraded.

Other establishments in Somerset, Staffordshire, Dorset and Wiltshire have also been bumped up the heritage register.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: ’English pubs are some of our best-loved community buildings and are often threatened with closure, so we are delighted to see 11 historic pubs receiving further protection.’

The listings have been made by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

The list of pubs was proposed by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Pub Heritage Group, part of an ongoing collaboration between Historic England and Camra to protect historic pubs and their interiors.