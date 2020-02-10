Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Liverpool’s ‘cathedral among pubs’ bumped up to Grade I-listed status

10 February, 2020 By

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

1/19

Hide caption

  • The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

    The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

  • The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

    The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

  • The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

    The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

    Source:michael slaughter

  • The toilets in the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

    The toilets in the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

  • Tucker’s Grave Inn, Somerset

    Tucker’s Grave Inn, Somerset

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Tucker’s Grave Inn, Somerset

    Tucker’s Grave Inn, Somerset

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Tucker’s Grave Inn, Somerset

    Tucker’s Grave Inn, Somerset

    Source:michael slaughter

  • The Blue Ship, Billingshurst, West Sussex

    The Blue Ship, Billingshurst, West Sussex

    Source:geoff brandwood

  • The Rose & Crown, Somerset

    The Rose & Crown, Somerset

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Liverpool's Peter Kavanagh

    Liverpool's Peter Kavanagh

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Liverpool's Peter Kavanagh michael slaughter

    Liverpool's Peter Kavanagh

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Liverpool vines

    Liverpool vines

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Liverpool vines

    Liverpool vines

    Source:michael slaughter lrps

  • London's Coach and Horses pub in Soho

    London's Coach and Horses pub in Soho

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Salisbury's Haunch of Venison pub

    Salisbury's Haunch of Venison pub

  • Salisbury's Haunch of Venison pub

    Salisbury's Haunch of Venison pub

  • The servery in the Haunch of Venison, Salisbury

    The servery in the Haunch of Venison, Salisbury

  • Square & compass, Worth Matravers, Dorset

    Square & compass, Worth Matravers, Dorset

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Square & compass, Worth Matravers, Dorset

    Square & compass, Worth Matravers, Dorset

    Source:michael slaughter

  • Comment

An opulent pub in Liverpool renowned for its spectacular toilets has been upgraded to Grade I listing, the same status as Buckingham Palace 

Historic England said The Philharmonic Dining Rooms on Hope Street is the first purpose-built Victorian pub in England to be given such a high listing status.

The pub was built from 1898-1900 by Liverpudlian architect Walter W Thomas and its exterior features elaborate carvings and metal gates designed by architect and designer Henry Bloomfield Bare.

Ten other pubs have also had their status updated to include details of their interiors.

Liverpool's Peter Kavanagh michael slaughter

Liverpool’s Peter Kavanagh

Source: michael slaughter

Liverpool’s Peter Kavanagh

Two more Liverpool watering holes also made the cut. Walter W Thomas’s The Vine was given Grade II* listing and the eccentric Peter Kavanagh’s on Egerton Street, which has original tables featuring spilt drink channels and in-built ash trays, is now listed Grade II.

In West Sussex, Billinghurst’s Blue Ship, a 16th century cottage that was converted into a pub in the 1850s, was upgraded to Grade II.

Meanwhile in London, the mid-19th century Hand and Shears in Smithfield and Soho’s Coach and Horses, a regular haunt for prominent writers, artists, musicians and actors, have both been upgraded.

Other establishments in Somerset, Staffordshire, Dorset and Wiltshire have also been bumped up the heritage register.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: ’English pubs are some of our best-loved community buildings and are often threatened with closure, so we are delighted to see 11 historic pubs receiving further protection.’

The listings have been made by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

The list of pubs was proposed by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Pub Heritage Group, part of an ongoing collaboration between Historic England and Camra to protect historic pubs and their interiors.

The toilets in the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

The toilets in the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

The toilets in the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs