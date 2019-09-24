Liverpool practice works up legacy plans for Goodison Park

Liverpool practice Condy Lofthouse is working on the transformation of Everton Football Club’s historic Goodison Park stadium into legacy facilities after the club moves to a new ground

The architect, which previously worked with the Premier League club on the overhaul of Goodison’s Park End, drew up ideas for a consultation on the future of the ground.

This summer, Everton revealed images of a proposed Meis Architects-led 52,000-seat stadium next to the River Mersey at Liverpool Waters (see below).

The club has now held a second round of consultation last month on its overall plans for both the new stadium and the redevelopment of its current Goodison Park home.

On a dedicated website for the so-called People’s Project, Everton says the scheme at Goodison Park will be ‘community-focused’ and ‘support local businesses and residents for generations to come’.

It adds: ‘Although final plans for the development are still to be determined, they could include health facilities, education amenities, community meeting rooms, leisure provision and homes.

‘These plans will be refined in the coming years, overseen by a trust board and incorporating detailed consultation with the local community.’

Building work will begin at the current stadium as soon as Everton completes its move to the new arena, the club says.

The latest swathe of consultation on the combined projects included travelling roadshows using virtual reality technology complemented by a downloadable app.

Everton also engaged with national politicians at a drop-in session at the House of Commons.

The club received overwhelming support its plans from the first public consultation, with the move to Bramley-Moore Dock supported by 94 per cent of more than 20,000 respondents, and the legacy scheme backed by 95 per cent.

Michael Parkinson, associate pro-vice-chancellor for civic engagement at the University of Liverpool, said there had been ‘real rigour and depth’ to the club’s engagement.

’Some of the immersive technologies it has used to bring its plans to life, coupled with the breadth and depth of the engagement activities, can provide valuable lessons for organisations undertaking engagement and consultation processes,’ he said.

Results from the second public consultation are currently being analysed. The club said it aimed to submit planning applications for both sites before the end of this year.

Everton FC has played home fixtures at Goodison Park since 1892, winning nine top-flight titles, most recently two in three seasons in the 1980s.

New York-based Meis Architects was appointed to the Bramley-Moore Dock project in 2016 with Sheppard Robson brought on board a year later. It is understood Sheppard Robson was replaced by Pattern at the end of 2018.