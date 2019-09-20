Live from the Climate Strike - the AJ reports from the protests

The AJ is reporting from today’s Climate Strike demonstrations as architects join the thousands of environmental protestors making their voices heard across the country
The global Climate Strike is a response from business and industry in support of the millions of pupils who have already participated in the Fridays for Future school strikes in recent months, originally sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
The international walk-outs also follow the Extinction Rebellion protests earlier this year and the declaration of a climate emergency by the UK Parliament and others, including the RIBA.
In London, for example, the UK Green Building Council arranged for architects and other industry professionals to gather outside the Building Centre, in Store Street, central London before they marched down to join the main demonstration at Millbank.In Liverpool, protestors are congregating outside the city’s St George’s Hall.
The AJ is covering the events throughout the day. Anyone wishing to join in on Twitter should use the hashtag #climatestrike and also tag @architectsjrnal.
12.20pm - Newcastle
What a day - #ClimateStrike this morning and now a flurry of excitement having received the them for @ArchBenSoc #Time2Sketch - can’t wait to see the results pic.twitter.com/CDtJd9QLnY— JDDK Architects (@JDDKarchitects) September 20, 2019
12.15pm - London
Hirigoyen: ‘As Greta says: Wherever there is action there is no need for optimism. Looking out at this turnout I’m bursting with optimism’ . Now the march is on the move. #climatestrike— Ella Jessel (@EllaJessel) September 20, 2019
12.10pm - London
. @UKGBC it’s time to collaborate for a better environment, and future #GlobalClimateStrike #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/zQsCDXOt40— Clare Murray (@ClarehMurray) September 20, 2019
12.05pm - London
Team from dRMM join the crowds in Store Street
Drmm at the buildings centre 20 september ella jessel
12.00pm - London
UKGBC’s Julie Hirigoyen says turnout (hundreds) is overwhelming. ‘We (property industry) are a significant part of the challenge. We believe every single building counts. We need to bring them all to net zero carbon.’ #climatestrike— Ella Jessel (@EllaJessel) September 20, 2019
12.00pm - London
NO MORE TIME! Amazing gathering at the @BuildingCentre@AnnaWoodeson @UKGBC @ClaraBagG #LETI #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/tPOxa3b3EL— LTS Architects (@LTS_Arch) September 20, 2019
11.45am - Newbury
Chris Medland of One World Design in Newbury
Standing with XR in Newbury between meetings. pic.twitter.com/Mj3ANOTMkg— Chris Medland (@chris_medland) September 20, 2019
11.45am - London
Haworth Tompkins’ staff outside the Building Centre in Store Street
Haworth tompkins store street 20 september copyright ella jessel
11.30am - Edinburgh
.@ESALAdeclares with @JulieWilsonArch and @LauraJHarty #ClimateStrike #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/Ov0CTOalFq— Andy Summers (@mrandysummers) September 20, 2019
11.00am - Liverpool
Off we go! Come join us at the St George's Hall for the Liverpool #ClimateStrike @ArchitectsJrnal #loveyourmother #lessismoresustainable #bewareofplastics pic.twitter.com/bFM9I5Bfr1— HarrisonStringfellow (@hsahello) September 20, 2019
10.30am - Carlisle
Heading out to join the #ClimateStrike in #Carlisle shortly.— 2030 architects (@2030architects) September 20, 2019
What we do today will shape your tomorrow @Strike4Youth #ArchitectsDeclare https://t.co/OsvzllTTww
10.30am - London
@GPE_plc property developers committed to constructing net zero carbon buildings by 2030. Sign up to a ground-breaking Climate Change Commitment launched by members of the Better Buildings Partnership.#climatechange #ecofriendly #constructionuk property #change #construction pic.twitter.com/UkUGdzhSnE— ccogroup (@ccogroupltd) September 20, 2019
9.30am - London
Amazing, even @Bioregional s website is on strike!! #ClimateStrike #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/UqJMktI6Yd— Clara Bagenal George (@ClaraBagG) September 20, 2019
