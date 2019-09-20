Live from the Climate Strike - the AJ reports from the protests

The AJ is reporting from today’s Climate Strike demonstrations as architects join the thousands of environmental protestors making their voices heard across the country

The global Climate Strike is a response from business and industry in support of the millions of pupils who have already participated in the Fridays for Future school strikes in recent months, originally sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The international walk-outs also follow the Extinction Rebellion protests earlier this year and the declaration of a climate emergency by the UK Parliament and others, including the RIBA.

In London, for example, the UK Green Building Council arranged for architects and other industry professionals to gather outside the Building Centre, in Store Street, central London before they marched down to join the main demonstration at Millbank.In Liverpool, protestors are congregating outside the city’s St George’s Hall.

The AJ is covering the events throughout the day. Anyone wishing to join in on Twitter should use the hashtag #climatestrike and also tag @architectsjrnal.

12.20pm - Newcastle

What a day - #ClimateStrike this morning and now a flurry of excitement having received the them for @ArchBenSoc #Time2Sketch - can’t wait to see the results pic.twitter.com/CDtJd9QLnY — JDDK Architects (@JDDKarchitects) September 20, 2019

12.15pm - London

Hirigoyen: ‘As Greta says: Wherever there is action there is no need for optimism. Looking out at this turnout I’m bursting with optimism’ . Now the march is on the move. #climatestrike — Ella Jessel (@EllaJessel) September 20, 2019

12.10pm - London

12.05pm - London

Team from dRMM join the crowds in Store Street

Show Fullscreen Drmm at the buildings centre 20 september ella jessel

12.00pm - London

UKGBC’s Julie Hirigoyen says turnout (hundreds) is overwhelming. ‘We (property industry) are a significant part of the challenge. We believe every single building counts. We need to bring them all to net zero carbon.’ #climatestrike — Ella Jessel (@EllaJessel) September 20, 2019

12.00pm - London

11.45am - Newbury

Chris Medland of One World Design in Newbury

Standing with XR in Newbury between meetings. pic.twitter.com/Mj3ANOTMkg — Chris Medland (@chris_medland) September 20, 2019

11.45am - London

Haworth Tompkins’ staff outside the Building Centre in Store Street

Show Fullscreen Haworth tompkins store street 20 september copyright ella jessel

11.30am - Edinburgh

11.00am - Liverpool

10.30am - Carlisle

10.30am - London

@GPE_plc property developers committed to constructing net zero carbon buildings by 2030. Sign up to a ground-breaking Climate Change Commitment launched by members of the Better Buildings Partnership.#climatechange #ecofriendly #constructionuk property #change #construction pic.twitter.com/UkUGdzhSnE — ccogroup (@ccogroupltd) September 20, 2019

9.30am - London