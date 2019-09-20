Unsupported browser

Live from the Climate Strike - the AJ reports from the protests

20 September, 2019 By ,

Whatsapp image 2019 09 20 at 12.31.09
The AJ is reporting from today’s Climate Strike demonstrations as architects join the thousands of environmental protestors making their voices heard across the country  

The global Climate Strike is a response from business and industry in support of the millions of pupils who have already participated in the Fridays for Future school strikes in recent months, originally sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The international walk-outs also follow the Extinction Rebellion protests earlier this year and the declaration of a climate emergency by the UK Parliament and others, including the RIBA.

In London, for example, the UK Green Building Council arranged for architects and other industry professionals to gather outside the Building Centre, in Store Street, central London before they marched down to join the main demonstration at Millbank.In Liverpool, protestors are congregating outside the city’s St George’s Hall.

The AJ is covering the events throughout the day. Anyone wishing to join in on Twitter should use the hashtag #climatestrike and also tag @architectsjrnal.

12.20pm - Newcastle

12.15pm - London

12.10pm - London

12.05pm - London

Team from dRMM join the crowds in Store Street

Drmm at the buildings centre 20 september ella jessel

Drmm at the buildings centre 20 september ella jessel

12.00pm - London

12.00pm - London

11.45am - Newbury

Chris Medland of One World Design in Newbury

11.45am - London

Haworth Tompkins’ staff outside the Building Centre in Store Street

Haworth tompkins store street 20 september copyright ella jessel

Haworth tompkins store street 20 september copyright ella jessel

11.30am - Edinburgh

11.00am - Liverpool

10.30am - Carlisle

 

10.30am - London

9.30am - London

 

 

