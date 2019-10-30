Lipton Plant wins go-ahead for 79 homes in south-west London

Lipton Plant Architects has won unanimous approval to replace a former light industrial site in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, with a 79-home development

The project in Hampden Road, which steps up in height from three to seven storeys, also includes a ‘work hub’, play areas and a police station serving the local community.

The 6,600m² scheme close to the Hogsmill River includes 21 affordable homes and space for 184 cycles. It was handed planning consent by the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames earlier this month.

A future timescale is not yet known.

Show Fullscreen Lpa ham model 3

The architect’s view The scheme has taken inspiration from the site’s boundary on the Hogsmill River Valley and the historic role the Thames and its tributaries have played in shaping London’s abundant natural landscapes, the development brings together the two opposing positions: nature and the built form. The architecture of the development has been designed to knit together the site’s unique contextual juxtaposition – the urban and natural landscapes. The Hogsmill River is a transition and boundary between two contrasting landscapes. The building mediaties between the fine-grain suburban form of the street and the expansive green spaces of the Hogsmill River Valley The building and its landscape provide a gateway environment, mediating between the fine grain, hard edge suburban form of the street and the expansive green spaces of the Hogsmill River Valley beyond. It has been designed as a carefully counterbalanced celebration of two co-existing yet contrasting landscapes, one urban and one rural; a contrast that has been created and preserved thanks to the Hogsmill River. It is a building that is built around the principles of controlled yet contrasting views from the ground up, but is carefully manipulated to equally balance the contrasting views of urban development and the open and undeveloped, of urban and rural landscapes. It is a celebratory portrait of a London suburban landscape, and a key feature of 21st-century London – the greenest metropolis in Europe.

Show Fullscreen Plan - ground floor

Project data

Location 65 Hampden Road, Kingston Upon Thames

Type of project Residential with commercial elements

Client Conegate

Architect Lipton Plant Architects

Landscape architect Outer Space

Planning consultant Boyer

Structural engineer Conisbee

M&E consultant MCM Group / Sustainability - Hodgkinson

Quantity surveyor Pierce Hill

CDM adviser Undisclosed

Main contractor n/a

Funding Undisclosed

Tender date To be confirmed

Start on site date To be confirmed

Contract duration To be confirmed

Gross internal floor area 6,600m²

Form of contract To be confirmed

Total cost Undisclosed