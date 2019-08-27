Lipton Plant gets OK for scheme with cutaway honouring British film pioneer

Barnet Council has approved this scheme by architects Lipton Plant Architects, featuring an unusual ‘shimmering void’ as a tribute to local inventor and Victorian film pioneer Robert Paul

The Light House project at the corner of Sydney Road and Colney Hatch Lane, Muswell Hill, north London, includes nine flats built above a supermarket and car park.

According to the practice, the design celebrates the birthplace of British film and its ‘most remarkable’ pioneer, Robert Paul (1869-1943). Known as ‘Daddy Paul’ within the industry, he lived, worked and filmed in the nearby streets, often using local characters and stories for his early work.

A spokesperson for the firm described the ‘light-diffusing void [which] cuts through the substantial massing of this building’ as like Paul’s pioneering light beam, which ’reflects and projects into local life’.

They added: ’This provides a shimmering tribute and a distinctive focal point on the local streetscape. The Light house works extensively with its neighbouring context. A corner plot, it brings together both a domestic residential street and a commercial shopping parade with the transition managed at its corner and focal point through its projecting void.’

A timescale for the project is not yet known.

Last year Lipton Plant Architects won approval for an eye-catching overhaul of an office block near London’s South Bank, which includes a large semicircular cut-out allowing views of a feature stained-glass window at the neighbouring Grade II-listed Roman Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood.

Project data

Location 156 Colney Hatch Lane, Muswell Hill, London N10

Type of project Mixed use; commercial with residential above

Architect Lipton Plant Architects

Planning consultant First Plan

Consultants, schedule, cost and contract form TBC