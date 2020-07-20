Linearchitecture to convert Glasgow toilet into bothy-inspired holiday let

Linearchitecture has been given permission to convert a former public toilet in Glasgow into a rental flat for holiday-makers

The Victorian building, which sits in a park next to Glasgow cathedral, will be re-imagined as a self-catering ‘Peat Bog Bothy’.

Darran Crawford, founder of Killeran-based Linearchitecture, told the AJ his client was ‘keen to totally divorce the building from what it was before’ and confirmed ‘the condom machines will come out’ of the property.

However, Crawford accepted ‘there wasn’t any way you could look at it and not know what it is’, adding: ‘It’s a symmetrical, Victorian park building with no windows’.

The architect instead plans to create a ‘theatrical’ contrast from outside to inside, by drawing on Scotland’s rural heritage of shelter for travellers and creating a ‘Highland long house inside a Victorian toilet’.

Crawford said there are no plans to install windows into the fabric, which is currently top-lit, because ‘from the point of view of where it is, I’m not sure windows would be a beneficial thing’.

‘It’s in quite a hard urban location,’ he added, pointing out that the site currently ‘attracts some undesirables’ and has ‘nooks and crannies [which] are knee-deep in needles’.

Glasgow City Council, which handed a 25-year lease on the building to developer The Glasgow Boys, has approved the change of use and refurbishment.

Linearchitecture is also working on a series of other micro-living holiday rentals for the The Glasgow Boys – so the refurbished toilet will also act as a ‘signpost’ for these.

Another of these projects is an adaptation of Slovenian architect OFIS Arhitekti’s Living Unit, after a prototype, which was installed behind AHMM’s White Collar Building as part of the London Design Week, was bought on eBay for £8,000.