Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands reveals images of Winchester scheme

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands has released much-anticipated images of its plans for a mixed-use scheme near Winchester Station as public consultation gets underway

The west London practice launched a public consultation this week for the Station Approach proposals ahead of submitting an outline planning application next month.

The project – a successor to Hopkins Architects’ ditched plans for the key site in the Hampshire city – will create 13,000m² of offices alongside retail, café and restaurant space.

Councillor Steve Miller, chairman of the Station Approach cabinet committee, said: ‘It was great to see so many residents, visitors and commuters at the information sessions and to share the latest updates with them.

‘The feedback we received after the sessions will be collated and published in a report next month and will be useful in guiding this project through the next steps.’

Exhibition panels, models and feedback forms are on display at the Winchester Discovery Centre until Sunday 3 March and also on the council’s website. The closing date for feedback is midday, Monday 4 March.

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands won a RIBA-backed competition for the site back in 2017, defeating Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, BDP, Metropolitan Workshop with Henley Halebrown, and Rick Mather Architects.

Hopkins had been selected as ‘preferred bidder in principle’ following a previous design contest for the station approach project. But in summer 2016, councillors decided not to appoint the practice following concerns about potential overdevelopment of key gateway sites.

Urban design consultancy Publica and landscape designer Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape have worked with Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands on the latest plans.

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands director Alex Lifschutz said in 2017: ‘We will be looking to maintain a sense of “Winchester” in the area. People need to know they have arrived in a special place steeped in culture, showcasing heritage and benefiting from open spaces.’

Project data Public realm consultant Publica

Landscape architect Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape

Structural engineer AKT II

MEP services Hilson Moran

Planning consultant Barton Willmore

Heritage consultant Heritage Architecture

Transport consultant i-Transport

Public engagement Iceni

Property consultant Vail Williams

Quantity surveyor Mace