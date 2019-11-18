Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands replaced by Pilbrow on London Bridge office

Pilbrow & Partners has replaced Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (LDS) on an office scheme in the heart of a development hotspot next to London Bridge station

LDS had drawn up a set of proposals for a 25-storey tower to replace 1980s commercial block Becket House on St Thomas Street for developer Columbia Threadneedle (pictured top).

However, the site was sold in June to developer EDGE, which has now released a new set of early concept sketches for a new office, currently out for public consultation.

According to the developer, the team is exploring hybrid steel and timber structures for the public base of the building and the creation of a public garden between St Thomas and Melior Streets.

While adopting the design framework for St Thomas Street East, the developer said the new brief was to make ‘sustainability and wellbeing central to the development of this new workspace’.

The project is part of the wider St Thomas Street East Framework, a ‘co-ordinated approach’ by for four landowners – Greystar, CIT, Sellar and now EDGE – rather than part of the formal planning process.

Site map st thomas st Source: EDGE

The schemes are at different stages, with Renzo Piano’s controversial development in Bermondsey Street for Sellar currently under consideration by Southwark Council (see Heritage campaigners attack Renzo Piano’s ‘gratuitously clumsy’ £100m Bermondsey plans).

KPF’s 19-storey tower for CIT is also still awaiting a decision, though the practice’s 39-storey tower on Capital House, the site next to Becket House, was approved in May.

The project, for Greystar, is on the site where SPPARC Architecture’s controversial Quill student accommodation skyscraper was approved in 2010 but never built.

The Becket House project would be the first UK scheme for EDGE, which describes itself as building a ‘new generation of healthy and sustainable buildings’.

The developer is also behind the PLP-designed Amsterdam HQ for global financial firm Deloitte, which has the world’s highest BREEAM rating awarded to an office building.

LDS declined to comment.