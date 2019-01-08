Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Levitt Bernstein wins French neutron institute contest

8 January, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Levitt Bernstein competition-winning proposal for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

Levitt Bernstein competition-winning proposal for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

1/2

Hide caption

  • Levitt Bernstein competition-winning proposal for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

    Levitt Bernstein competition-winning proposal for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

  • Levitt Bernstein competition-winning proposal for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

    Levitt Bernstein competition-winning proposal for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

  • Comment

Levitt Bernstein has won an international competition for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

The AJ100 practice – working with local firm TKMT – defeated French practice Atelier Philippe Jammet Architecte to win the prestigious commission at the internationally financed institute based in Grenoble’s Polygone Scientifique neighbourhood.

The project, planned to complete in 2020, will create a new visitor centre for the institute which is one of the world’s leading centres of research using neutrons.

The building was inspired by the ‘movement of particle reactions’ and will feature a lenticular façade with a combination of transparent and opaque glazing. The interior will contain a medical suite, teaching space, research facilities and café.

Levitt Bernstein chair Gary Tidmarsh said: ‘This building will mean the Institut Laue-Langevin can retain its status as a world leader for scientific research. We’re delighted to have been appointed alongside TKMT and build upon our burgeoning international and commercial portfolios.’

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs