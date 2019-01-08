Levitt Bernstein wins French neutron institute contest

Levitt Bernstein has won an international competition for a new visitor centre at the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France

The AJ100 practice – working with local firm TKMT – defeated French practice Atelier Philippe Jammet Architecte to win the prestigious commission at the internationally financed institute based in Grenoble’s Polygone Scientifique neighbourhood.

The project, planned to complete in 2020, will create a new visitor centre for the institute which is one of the world’s leading centres of research using neutrons.

The building was inspired by the ‘movement of particle reactions’ and will feature a lenticular façade with a combination of transparent and opaque glazing. The interior will contain a medical suite, teaching space, research facilities and café.

Levitt Bernstein chair Gary Tidmarsh said: ‘This building will mean the Institut Laue-Langevin can retain its status as a world leader for scientific research. We’re delighted to have been appointed alongside TKMT and build upon our burgeoning international and commercial portfolios.’