Levitt Bernstein wins Cambridge Junction venue contest

The practice topped an undisclosed shortlist to win the RIBA Stages 0-to-1 commission, which was tendered by Cambridge City Council.

It will now draw up plans to upgrade and expand the complex’s existing performance spaces and also create a masterplan exploring options for new complementary commercial uses within its site.

The £19 million project, planned to complete in 2024, aims to attract new audiences to Cambridge Junction while also securing its long-term ‘organisational resilience and financial sustainability’.

Levitt Bernstein chair Gary Tidmarsh said: ‘Cambridge Junction have an exciting vision for their future and we are delighted to have been selected to work with them in helping to shape and deliver this vision.’

Cambridge Junction’s artistic director and chief executive, Matt Burman, said: ‘We are thrilled by the appointment of Levitt Bernstein, who really demonstrated a vision of quality and detail in their proposal and who share an understanding of our work and the opportunities this project presents.’

The venue was created on the site of a disused cattle market close to the railway station in the south of the city. It was built partly as a response to the illegal party scene in Cambridgeshire, and was opened by broadcaster John Peel in 1990.

Following several upgrades, including one by Project 5 Architecture, the complex now hosts an 850-capacity space for music, comedy and clubs; a 220-seated venue for theatre, dance and music; and a 100-capacity room for smaller performances and rehearsals.

A series of pop-up pavilions reflecting on emerging technology and designed by architect Charles Holland were exhibited outside Cambridge Junction earlier this year.