Levitt Bernstein to hold charity auction of artwork from Manchester legends

AJ100 practice Levitt Bernstein is hosting a charity auction in Manchester to sell postcards designed by staff architects and famous residents of the city

Levitt Bernstein, which has a studio on Lower Byrom Street, is putting on the event as part of a year-long partnership with homelessness charity Shelter.

Artworks depicting the concept of home will be anonymously created and sold by a range of Manchester icons, including 1980s electronica band New Order, BBC radio DJ Mary Anne Hobbs and comedian Fat Roland.

Underworld’s Karl Hyde, Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh, John Bradley from Game of Thrones and mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham are also signed up.

Levitt Bernstein design staff Victoria Turner, Gillian Harrison, Kal Gill-Faci, Jamie Potter, Rob French, Jessica Rees and Sophia Major will also contribute postcards for sale.

Practice director Jo McCafferty said: ’This auction is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and money to combat homelessness in Manchester, while celebrating the city’s creativity and character.

’Our partnership with Shelter over the next year is part of our 50th birthday celebrations – at a time when homelessness figures seem to know no bounds, we feel it more important than ever to add our support and influence to help solve this catastrophic problem – so that more people have a proper place to call home.’

The auction is taking place at Fairfield Social Club at 6pm on Thursday, 29 November. All proceeds will go to Shelter.

The charity says 2,000 people in Greater Manchester don’t have a safe, secure and stable place to call their own.