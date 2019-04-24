Lendlease’s Dan Labbad to replace Alison Nimmo at Crown Estate

Lendlease’s European boss Dan Labbad has been lined up to become the Crown Estate’s new chief executive

Labbad, who has been CEO of the Australian contractor’s European operations for the past 10 years, is set to replace Alison Nimmo to oversee the monarchy’s land holdings.

In July, Nimmo announced that she would be stepping down at the end of the year, following the completion of her second four-year term.

According to the AJ’s sister title Construction News, Labbad has worked at Lendlease for over 20 years, beginning his career in 1997 in Australia as project director for the expansion of Sydney Airport ahead of the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In 2009, he was appointed CEO of Europe and moved base to London, where he also held the role of group chief operating officer.

Lendlease has stated that Labbad will remain in his role for the next six months while the company looks to appoint a replacement.

Labbad will start his four-year term next year with the Crown Estate, after which an extension can be made for a further four years in the role.

A spokesperson for Lendlease said: ’Dan Labbad has made a major contribution to Lendlease during his 22 years with the company. In his role as Europe CEO, Dan has overseen delivery of several major developments and secured a pipeline of projects that Lendlease will be delivering for decades to come.

‘Dan is remaining in his role for the next six months to support a smooth transition, and the process to appoint a new Europe CEO will commence shortly.’

A Royal Warrant was obtained for the appointment to manage the Crown Estate’s portfolio, which was signed off by the Treasury and Downing Street in recent days.

The Crown Estate chairman Robin Budenberg said: ‘He brings a unique combination of proven leadership, deep commercial experience and international property expertise. Just as importantly, his long-held commitment to sustainability and broader community benefit aligns with our values and purpose.’

Labbad said: ’The Crown Estate is a unique and remarkable business which delivers outstanding financial results whilst taking a long-term view in how it creates value for its customers, partners and local communities.

The Crown Estate has a portfolio worth £14billion and returned £2.7billion to the Treasury for public finances over the last ten years.

Last year the AJ teamed up with the Crown Estate to run a charrette, asking six practices to reimagine an out-of-town retail park for 2030 and beyond.