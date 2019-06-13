Lendlease launches search for architects on £1.5bn Birmingham Smithfield market

Lendlease has launched an international contest for a landmark new mixed-use market building at the heart of its £1.5 billion Birmingham Smithfield regeneration

The competition – organised by Colander – invites ‘fantastic designers’ to put themselves forward for the new canopied trading area and gateway civic square, together with a market with an accessible green roofscape and a ‘workplace building’ rising from four-to-eight storeys.

The call for applications comes six months after Lendlease was named development partner for the 17ha former wholesale markets by Birmingham City Council (BCC).

Following an open call for expressions of interest, five shortlisted practices will be invited to attend a ‘mid-tender charrette’ and be interviewed by a judging panel which will include AL_A’s Amanda Levete as an advisor.

Jonathan Emery, Lendlease’s managing director of European property, said: ‘The markets at Smithfield are very special and we are seeking the very best team to help deliver a truly remarkable outcome. Wonderful and diverse markets exist in many of the great cities around the world. By opening this competition globally, we are inviting talent from around the world to share their experiences and influences.’

BCC director of inclusive growth Waheed Nazir said: ‘This competition is a key milestone as we move forward in the delivery of Birmingham Smithfield. This is about much more than simply creating a new market building – it will be about reimagining the retail markets, establishing a vibrant mix of uses and exciting new spaces as the centrepiece of the transformational redevelopment. The successful designer will be tasked with turning this vision into a reality.’

The 300,000m² Birmingham Smithfield project – part of the ambitious Big City Plan launched in 2010 – will deliver around 2,000 new homes and 3,000 new jobs close to Birmingham’s Bullring and New Street Station.

A planning application for the enormous scheme is expected to be submitted later this year and work could start on the project as early as 2022. In January, AJ reported Lendlease was seeking to renew its design approach to the challenging site.

Several practices contributed towards the developer’s winning bid, including Hawkins\Brown, Haworth Tompkins, Leonard Design, Alexandra Steed Urban, dRMM, DSDHA, Field Operations, and Prior + Partners.

The latest project aims to deliver an ‘extraordinary and joyful’ gateway to the development which will be one of the first schemes delivered under the masterplan. The market, planned to completed in 2025, will feature fresh produce, clothing, street food, cafés and restaurants.

Applications should include a 750-word ‘think-piece’ featuring a design approach and examples of previous work; five sides of A4 illustrating team structure and leadership; and contact details. Round one submissions will be judged on creative, collaborative thinking, communication skills and team composition.

The developer intends to appoint the winning team to deliver its design. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 8 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: birminghamsmithfield@colander.co.uk