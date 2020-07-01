Legal & General sets new zero carbon housing target

Major housebuilder and investor Legal & General will make all its new housing stock operational net zero carbon by 2030, it has announced.
The move – which it said was necessary to avoid ‘stoking up’ the climate crisis – will be implemented in phases across all homes L&G Group builds or invests in, including Build to Rent, later living and affordable housing, as well as market housing.
L&G’s growing housing platform includes Edinburgh-based housebuilder CALA Group, a 3,500-unit pipeline of affordable homes, a major later living business, a 5,000-home Build to Rent portfolio and a significant modular housing operation, which it hopes will deliver 3,000 homes a year by 2024.
The group’s chief executive, Nigel Wilson, said: ‘We have to Build Back Better after Covid-19. Construction is rocket fuel for UK economic growth: every pound invested delivers a threefold economic multiplier and the housebuilding sector provides jobs and vital economic resilience.
‘But, as we accelerate building, we have to avoid stoking up a climate crisis that would be at least as serious as the Covid emergency.’
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.