Leeds students win US design contest for second year in a row

Students from Leeds Beckett University have won a major annual international contest tackling urban design issues in Philadelphia for a second year in a row

Last year Graham Davey, Joseph Earley, Jade Moore and Michele Prendini were awarded top spot in the yearly Edmund N Bacon Urban Design Awards Student Competition for their response to the 2019 brief – Re-Imagining the Heart of Kensington.

This year the same first prize was taken back to Yorkshire by postgraduate students Ayomide Adediran, Krista Atanasova, Rhys Jones and Carlos Saurith for their proposals in reply to the theme The Big Picture: Revealing Germantown’s Assets.

The team’s Platforms For People entry, creating a number of interventions along Chelten Avenue, was chosen by a panel of judges including ER Bacon Development founder Elinor Bacon – the daughter of renowned city planner Edmund N Bacon, in whose honour the contest was launched.

The annual competition awards a first prize of $5,000. A team from the University of Pennsylvania came second.

There was also a special jury prize for another Leeds Beckett University team. The ‘Economy Builder’ award was handed to Dominik Augustynowicz, Gabrielle Beaumont, Noah Harrowes, Kate Hopkins, Lois Melling, Lily Street and Roberto Zanini for their Green Connect proposals (see PDF attached).