Learn about the future of architecture at the AJ Summit 2020

On 2 April, in association with the AJ’s RetroFirst campaign, AJ Summit will focus on putting sustainability into practice

AJ Summit 2020 will focus on how architects can respond to the climate emergency by embracing the whole-life carbon agenda and the principles of the circular economy. Taking place at London’s County Hall on the South Bank, AJ Summit will host a series of talks, panels and case studies highlighting how architects, clients and their project partners can collaborate to achieve positive design outcomes and work towards net-zero architecture.

Over 700 architecture practices have signed up to Architects Declare, acknowledging the enormous transformation required by the construction industry to tackle the looming threat of climate change. These practices have pledged to create an industry that has a more positive impact on the world around us. The AJ’s ongoing RetroFirst campaign offers a key way forward by championing the potential of existing buildings to help slash the industry’s carbon footprint.

But what happens next? How can we realistically work towards this?

AJ Summit presents an exceptional opportunity for architects to learn how to incorporate climate-responsible working methods into their everyday practice.

What is AJ Summit?

AJ Summit brings together clients, architects, academics and construction industry leaders to share their experience and expertise in developing practical systems to slash whole life carbon emissions. AJ Summit will provide architects with realistic tools to incorporate climate-responsible working methods into their practice.

When and where is it taking place?

Thursday 2 April, 9am to 6pm at County Hall, Belvedere Road, London SE1 7PB

What’s happening on the day?

The morning will be dedicated to sessions on keynote themes – a combination of talks, interviews and debates. In the afternoon we will showcase case studies of some of the UK’s most innovative schemes, where clients and architects share their experiences and identify key ingredients for success. The event is rounded off by drinks and networking.



What’s in it for me?

• Hear from key clients, prominent architects and innovators from across the industry, those who are actively mitigating the impact of construction on the environment

• Discuss how architects can support a circular economy and maintain a viable business

• Hear stand-out case studies - intelligent retrofits, sustainable materials and methods, all with inspiring design outcomes

• Learn how to talk to clients about sustainability

• Meet with industry leaders - clients, engineers and suppliers who are working toward climate-responsible practises

How do I book?

