Leading developers back AJ’s RetroFirst campaign

Developers U+I, Capital & Centric, FORE and Trilogy Real Estate have all thrown their weight behind the campaign for reuse of existing buildings
The four property developers have joined a rapidly growing list of RetroFirst backers, with the campaign now boasting almost 170 signatories.
The campaign has won the support of organisations such as the RIBA, the UK Green Building Council and the Twentieth Century Society, as well as backing from 135 individual architect practices including 13 winners of the RIBA Stirling Prize.
Architects adding their names in recent weeks include last year’s Stirling winner Mikhail Riches and 2017 winner dRMM along with 5th Studio, Van Heyningen & Haward Architects and Donald Insall Associates.
U+I’s chief development officer Richard Upton said developers were often wrong to think regeneration should start ’with a wrecking ball’.
He said preserving existing buildings where possible would lead to outcomes that were more sustainable ’socially, environmentally and economically’.
Upton added: ’Tired old buildings may not look that great on the surface but dust them down and something special can be found; something that only develops over time. Call it a sense of place, call it belonging, call it soul; it matters and it provides a degree of authenticity that the shiny new stuff just can’t replicate.’
Basil Demeroutis, managing partner at FORE Partnership – the developer behind the ultra-green Manchester retrofit Windmill Green designed by TP Bennett – said he hoped RetroFirst could ’help galvanise the industry and government to do more, faster’.
He said: ’Central to this must be a commitment to retain the embodied carbon wherever possible, and then transform those buildings into ultra-sustainable and high-spec workspaces that encourage creativity, collaboration, and a sense of community.
‘Ultimately, we believe we can do well by doing right and that a broad, holistic approach to sustainability can in fact drive higher financial returns … it’s our mission to demonstrate that a deep commitment to carbon reduction delivers both future-proofed buildings aligned with the needs of modern end-users but also profitability for investors and tenants.’
Founder and chief executive of Trilogy Real Estate Robert Wolstenholme, who built a reputation by refurbishing interesting but neglected buildings such as Greater London House in Mornington Crescent, said the systems of measuring building sustainability also needed to change to recognise the importance of embodied carbon.
‘It’s frustrating that it is so challenging to get BREEAM Outstanding for a retrofit,’ he said, ‘particularly when the sustainability benefit of reuse over new-build is so apparent.
‘This is an essential and timely campaign by the AJ, and I hope the conversation is picked up by the whole real estate and construction industry.’
RetroFirst, which was launched last September at the AJ’s annual Retrofit Awards, responds directly to the climate emergency, highlighting the fact that the built environment is responsible for around 40 per cent of the UK’s annual emissions.
It calls for government action to slash embodied carbon emissions in construction by encouraging greater use of retrofit and refurbishment in three key areas: VAT/tax, policy and procurement.
Last month it was endorsed by the final report of the Building Better Building Beautiful Commission.
How you can get involved
Follow the progress of RetroFirst using #retrofirst on social media
Contact us at retrofirst@emap.com to back the campaign
