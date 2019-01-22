LDA wins Liverpool Baltic Triangle masterplanning deal

The studio, working with heritage consultant and journalist Robert Bevan, was chosen ahead of rival bids led by K2 Architects, BDP and Nexus Planning to win the estimated £75,000 contract, which is backed by Liverpool City Council.

The historic 37.6ha Baltic Triangle district is now home to Liverpool’s booming creative and digital sector.

But the regeneration of the site has had a chequered history. Work on an earlier £1 billion scheme came to a halt in April 2007 when London-based Windsor Developments went into administration, a collapse which contributed to the demise of original project architect Downs Variava in 2008.

Commenting on the latest commission, LDA Design’s new Manchester office chief Mark Graham said: ‘Fast growth puts it under pressure and the masterplan will aim to ensure that all new development, of whatever nature, makes an active contribution to the sense of community and place.

‘The whole community of the Baltic Triangle must play its part in shaping its future. We take a landscape-led approach to masterplanning, which means placing people at the centre of the design process.’

The masterplan study – which will deliver a spatial regeneration framework for mixed-used land south of central Liverpool – is the latest to emerge from Liverpool, which is in the process of creating an ambitious 15-year city-wide local plan.

K2 Architects was selected for a £2 million expansion of Baltic Creative’s headquarters in 2017.

LDA’s win comes as the firm appointed three new studio leads: Graham in Manchester; Clare Wilks in Bristol; and Alexander Giarlis in Cambridge.