Latest phase of Enfield’s Meridian Water regeneration scheme goes in for planning

Enfield Council has submitted outline plans for a further 2,300 homes as part of the £6 billion Meridian Water scheme masterplanned by Karakusevic Carson Architects (KCA)

The north London borough has formally handed in documents for the second phase of the mammoth regeneration project.

Under the overall masterplan, some 10,000 homes will be created across the 82ha former industrial site.

The second phase – for which KCA submitted outline plans – will include commercial, retail and social space along the river as well as a primary school.

About 40 per cent of the homes will be affordable, with an option for purpose-built student accommodation or a hotel.

The naturalisation of part of the eastern bank of Pymmes Brook would create an ecological river landscape and riverside parkland.

The project team also includes Periscope Studio, which is working on the landscaping, and Arup.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: ‘Our proposals for phase two of Meridian Water will, if granted planning permission, provide thousands of homes and first-class infrastructure.

‘It will play a significant part in the council’s plans to provide thousands of new homes and jobs on the site.

‘Enfield Council’s corporate priority is to provide much-needed housing and jobs for local people, growing the local economy and enhancing our local communities.’

Earlier this year, Hawkins\Brown and HTA Design were appointed as the design team for the 725 homes representing the first slice of phase one of Meridian Water.

A new Meridian Water railway station, which opened in June, will serve up to four million rail passengers a year.