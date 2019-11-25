Last chance to enter: MJ Long and Moira Gemmill prizes for women architects

The W Awards , run by the AJ and sister title The Architectural Review, close for entries on 2 December

New this year, we are introducing the MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice, named in memory of inspirational architect, lecturer and writer Mary Jane (MJ) Long. We are also inviting entries for the renowned Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture.

The MJ Long Prize will be open to UK-based female architects working for UK-based practices, and will be judged on an overall body of work with an emphasis on a project completed within the past 18 months.

Entrants might be running a large project for a multinational client or focusing on more modest design interventions within a small practice – or even exploring new ways of working in architecture.

MJ Long was born in the US and lived in the UK from 1965 until her death in 2018. Her standout projects include the British Library with Colin St John Wilson (1973-98), the National Maritime Museum Cornwall (2003) and the Jewish Museum in Camden (2010) in partnership with Rolfe Kentish.

Meanwhile, the Moira Gemmill Prize recognises excellence in women designers anywhere in the world with a bright future under the age of 45. The award was renamed in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, and has a £10,000 first prize.

Building on the success of eight years of Women in Architecture, the W Awards celebrate exemplary work of all kinds; from the design of the world’s most significant new buildings to contributions to wider architectural culture, from lifetimes of achievement to the work of women with bright futures ahead.

The deadline for nominations is Monday 2 December and it’s free to enter. Winners will be honoured at an event at Illuminate, The Science Museum, in London on Friday 6 March 2020. We look forward to receiving your nominations - full details of how to enter can be found below.

Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture This award recognises excellence in design and a bright future for designers under the age of 45, with an emphasis on achievements and completed projects. Renamed in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, the £10,000 prize fund aims to support the continuing professional development of the winners. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to present in person to our world-renowned judging panel. This year, Xu Tiantian received the prize for a series of projects in the Chinese countryside, bringing new life to rural areas in the context of intense urbanisation. Previous winners include: partner at Gabinete de Arquitectura Gloria Cabral (2018); Rozana Montiel (2017); Gabriela Etchegaray, co-founder of Ambrosi Etchegaray (2016); vPPR founders Tatiana von Preussen, Catherine Pease and Jessica Reynolds (2015); sole practitioner Julia King (2014); Olga Felip of Camps Felip (2013); and John McAslan + Partners' Hannah Lawson (2012). MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice We are delighted to launch this new annual prize, named in memory of inspirational architect MJ Long, to celebrate architects who are excelling in practice. In recognition of the London home of the awards, the prize will be open to UK-based architects working for UK-based practices and will be judged on an overall body of work with an emphasis on a project completed within the past 18 months. You might be running a large project for a multinational client or focusing on more modest design interventions within a small practice – or even exploring new ways of working in architecture. MJ Long was an architect, lecturer and writer, born in the US and living in the UK from 1965 until her death in 2018. Projects include the British Library with Colin St John Wilson (1973-98), and the National Maritime Museum Cornwall (2003) and the Jewish Museum in Camden (2010) in partnership with Rolfe Kentish.

In addition to the Moira Gemmill Prize and the MJ Long Prize, we will also be awarding two further awards for lifetime achievement which are not open for nominations.

Jane Drew Prize for Architecture

The Jane Drew Prize recognises an architectural designer who has demonstrated a commitment to design excellence and made a significant contribution to architectural production.

The prize is named after the great Jane Drew, who was a spirited advocate for women in a male-dominated profession. She graduated from the Architectural Association in 1929 into a profession that was unwelcoming to women at best. She started her own practice after the Second World War, and her work played a substantial role in introducing the Modern Movement into the UK.

This year, the prize was given to co-founder of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Elizabeth Diller. Past winners are Amanda Levete (2018), Denise Scott Brown (2017), Odile Decq (2016), Grafton Architects’ founders Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2015), Kathryn Findlay of Ushida Findlay (2014), Eva Jiřičná (2013) and Zaha Hadid (2012).

Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for Contribution to Architecture

This award recognises individuals working in the wider architectural industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment. The award is open to anyone who has influenced and contributed to wider architectural production, from critics and clients to photographers and artists.

The prize is named after architecture critic Ada Louise Huxtable, who made history by being the first full-time architecture critic at a US newspaper when she joined the New York Times, and was later awarded the first Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 1970.

Hélène Binet won the 2019 award for her highly influential contribution to architectural photography. Former recipients are artist and OMA co-founder Madelon Vriesendorp (2018), sculptor Rachel Whiteread (2017), former Serpentine Galleries director Julia Peyton-Jones (2016) and architectural patron Jane Priestman (2015).

