Last chance! Free AJ100 event: How to be a sustainable practice

Join us on Wednesday 26 June for an AJ100 panel discussion with industry leaders in sustainable design

The AJ in collaboration with AJ100 headline partner Roca is hosting a free breakfast panel discussion on Wednesday 26 June at the Roca London Gallery.

The event will consist of short presentations from previous winners of the AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year award – including this year’s victor Architype followed by a panel discussion chaired by a senior member of the AJ team.

On the panel will be chair and sustainability editor of the AJ, Hattie Hartman, Steven Rankin, associate director at Architype, Tom Dollard of Pollard Thomas Edwards, which won the prize last year, and Ian Goodfellow, partner at Penoyre & Prasad, which won the prize in 2014.

Each presentation will cover the practices’ current projects and how they work towards sustainability. The panel discussion will focus on whole-life carbon and the steps practices need to take in future to be considered truly sustainable.

Click here to reserve your free place

Event details

Wednesday 26 June 9am – 11am

Roca London Gallery, Station Court, Townmead Road, London SW6 2PY

Free to attend

Click here to register

In collaboration with AJ100 headline partner