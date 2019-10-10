Last chance! Enter AJ Specification Awards 2020

The final deadline to enter the AJ Specification Awards , which celebrate outstanding collaborations between architects, manufacturers and suppliers, is Friday 11 October

The awards recognise that the very best architecture is the result of the innovative or creative use of products and materials – when great products meet great design – showcasing excellence in design approach and outcome.

These awards celebrate how exceptional working relationships between architects and suppliers and manufacturers lead to successful projects, showcasing standout examples of the creative use of products and materials – and of innovative design approaches – in the making of great buildings.

The first-ever AJ Specification Awards were held in Manchester last February, with winners taking home prizes in 12 categories ranging from Bathrooms to Technology.

2019 winners included John Robertson Architects’ use of faience cladding to transform a tired office building; a modular system for a prefabricated residential tower by Metropolitan Workshop; and the asphalt used for the landscaping at AECOM’s North West Cambridge development.

The awards are open to all suppliers, manufacturers and architects that have worked together on a UK-based project, regardless of scale or size, completed between March 2018 and September 2019. You can find all entry details and criteria here.

The awards have 14 categories – ranging from Roofing and Drainage to Façades and Cladding, from Brick and Stone to Bathrooms, from Off site fabrication to Fit Out and Interiors and M&E. View the full list of categories here.

Our expert judges will be looking at how the case studies you enter demonstrate a specific design challenge on a project, how effectively your product or material was used to meet this design challenge – or even exceed the brief – and to celebrate standout working relationships between architects and suppliers resulting in creative solutions or innovative design approaches.

The awards are open to all architectural practices, product suppliers and manufacturers. All the shortlisted entries will be published on the AJ website in November and the winning projects will be revealed at an event to celebrate your achievements in February 2020 in Birmingham. The winning projects and shortlists will also appear in print in the February edition of AJ Specification.

We are accepting entries from product and material suppliers, manufacturers, architects as well as clients and developers. The extended deadline for entry is 11 October.

We look forward to receiving your entries and finding out more about your exceptional projects, products and partnerships. Good luck!

Why enter the AJ Specification Awards? Architects – demonstrate innovation in specifying key products and materials, and working with suppliers to meet challenging design briefs.

Architects – show how well you collaborated with a product and material supplier or manufacturer to create a successful project.

Suppliers and manufacturers – show the market how your product or material has been used effectively and enhanced a completed project.

Suppliers and manufacturers – demonstrate excellence in your field through your product or material being shortlisted or winning

Suppliers and manufacturers – highlight how you’ve collaborated with architects to create a great design outcome.

