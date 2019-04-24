Labour vows to scrap office-to-resi ‘slum housing’

Labour has pledged to scrap a controversial planning ‘get-out clause’ which allows offices to be converted into homes without planning permission

The party said changes to permitted development rights (PDR) have allowed developers to dodge affordable housing requirements and build ’slum housing’.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the workaround meant many new homes did not meet basic space standards and had created ‘rabbit hutch’ flats.

‘To fix the housing crisis, we need more genuinely affordable, high-quality homes. This Conservative housing free-for-all gives developers a free hand to build what they want but ignore what local communities need,’ he added.

Planning rules were relaxed in 2013 to allow offices to be changed into flats without planning permission. Since 2015, 42,000 homes have been delivered through such conversions.

The government argues the rules are helping tackle the housing crisis and is consulting on proposals to expand PDR, including plans to allow existing commercial sites to be demolished and redeveloped as residential without the need for full planning permission.

But it is facing resistance from organisations including the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA) and the RIBA, which strongly opposes the wider PDR rollout.

We are baffled ⁦@RIBA⁩ as to how government can be rightly concerned to ‘Build Better, Build Beautiful’ on the one hand, yet support the pernicious Permitted Development Right to convert offices to substandard homes on the other. https://t.co/ZwIv7JE7Yx — Ben Derbyshire PRIBA (@ben_derbyshire) April 24, 2019

A damning RICS report published last year documented how office-to-residential conversions were producing ‘extremely poor-quality’ housing, with just 30 per cent of units meeting national space standards.

Numerous cases have emerged of offices being converted into poor quality homes, including Newbury House in Ilford where people were living in homes as small as 13m².

The AJ uncovered a case in south London where developers were trying to squeeze 26 flats into a two-storey office – the smallest flat was just 18m². The proposals were described by Levitt Bernstein’s Julia Park as the clearest example she had seen of how PDR was being exploited.

And earlier this month a BBC investigation revealed that a 14-storey office block in Harlow, Terminus House, was being used by the local authority as temporary accommodation.

Families told the BBC how the block, dubbed the ‘human warehouse’, had serious issues with crime included anti-social behaviour, burglary, criminal damage and arson.

According to the report, children had to eat in their beds as the converted flats were so small.

But reacting today to the Labour pledge, Caridon Property, the owner of Terminus House, said abolishing PDR would ‘hit poorest most’ by removing the ‘one single policy that has done most to boost new housing supply’.

Caridon’s managing director Akeel Alidina said: ‘Without permitted development rights, we wouldn’t have been able to create the hundreds of low-cost homes we manage today.

‘Many of these flats house people who would otherwise be sleeping rough on the streets, or stuck in a B&B or hostel, where they’d have less space, privacy and security, and costing the taxpayer more in nightly accommodation fees.’

Labour is absolutely right to commit to abolish office to residential permitted development rights, which are creating modern day slums that make no contribution to affordable housing https://t.co/o1UnRxzVNN — Tom Copley (@tomcopley) April 24, 2019