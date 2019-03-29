Unsupported browser

Kuma’s V&A Dundee features on RIAS Awards shortlist

29 March, 2019 By

18 v a dundee ®huftoncrow (kengo kuma & associates with pim.studio architects and james f stephen architects)

V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

Source: Hufton + Crow

  • 18 v a dundee ®huftoncrow (kengo kuma & associates with pim.studio architects and james f stephen architects)

    V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • 1 bennetts associates bayes centre (c) keith hunter

    Bayes Centre, Edinburgh by Bennetts Associates

    Source: Keith Hunter

  • 2 dualchas the black house david barbour

    The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

    Source: David Barbour

  • 3 richard murphy architects briongos mackinnon house (c) martin lambie

    Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven by Richard Murphy Architects

    Source: Martin Lambie

  • 4 hoskins architects brodie castle (c)dapple photography

    Playful Garden Visitor Centre, Brodie Castle, Forres by Hoskins Architects

    Source: Dapple Photography

  • 5 stallan brand broomlands school (c) andrew lee

    Broomlands Primary School, Kelso by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design Ltd

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 6 cairngorms national park authority headquarters moxon architects ltd ©simon kennedy

    Cairngorms National Park Authority Headquarters, Grantown-on-Spey by Moxon Architects

    Source: Simon Kennedy

  • 7 collective architecture collective on calton hill (c) susie lowe

    Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

    Source: Susie Lowe

  • 8 michael laird architect's hendrick's gin palace (walled garden view) (c) david cadzow

    Hendrick’s Gin Palace, Girvan by Michael Laird Architects

    Source: David Cadzow

  • 9 rogers stirk harbour + partners macallan distillery (c) joas souza

    The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source: Joas Souza

  • 10 simpson & brown mackintosh at the willow (c) alexander fraser

    Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow by Simpson & Brown

    Source: Alexander Fraser

  • 11 jmarchitects orchard brae school (c) niall hastie 10.17 8

    Orchard Brae School, Aberdeen by jmarchitects

    Source: Niall Hastie

  • 12 richard murphy architects perth theatre (c) keith hunter

    Perth Theatre by Richard Murphy Architects

    Source: Keith Hunter

  • 13 190218 trail architects rainings stairs development (c) ewen weatherspoon;

    The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness by Trail Architects

    Source: Ewen Weatherspoon

  • 14 reiach & hall snbts jack copland centre image © andrew lee

    Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh by Reiach & Hall Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 15 st john's church ldn architects

    St. John’s Church, Alteration and Extension, Edinburgh by LDN Architects

    Source: LDN Architects

  • 16 elder & cannon tollcross housing association, (c) andrew lee

    Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow by Elder & Cannon Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 17 haus collective tragerhaus (c) tom manley

    Tragerhaus, Glasgow by HAUS Collective Ltd

    Source: Tom Manley

  • 19 norr consultants ltd west calder high school (c) keith hunter

    West Calder High School by NORR Consultants

    Source: Keith Hunter

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee is among the 19 projects in the running for the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s (RIAS) 2019 awards

Chosen from 82 entries, the shortlist includes an eclectic mix of schemes ranging from schools, a gallery, remote one-off houses and two distilleries.

The judging panel includes chair John Cole, an honorary professor at Queen’s University Belfast; Joanna van Heyningen of van Heyningen and Haward Architects; Catriona Hill from CH Architecture; and Peter McCaughey of WAVEparticle.

RIAS professor Robin Webster commented: ‘This year’s judges were struck by the continuing high standard of submissions and found shortlisting very difficult indeed.

‘This is an impressive list of buildings that all show the ambitious level of excellence that architects and their clients can achieve, and I hope that communities, government and local authorities, along with everyone else who needs to procure buildings will look at these examples and ensure that their ambitions match them’.

The winning schemes will be eligible for both the RIBA Stirling Prize and the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – won last year by Reiach and Hall’s archive for the civil nuclear industry in Wick.

The RIAS Awards winners will be announced at a dinner at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh on 30 May. In June a separate announcement will be made about which of those schemes will also receive RIBA National Awards.

Shortlist

Bayes Centre, Edinburgh (value undisclosed)
Bennetts Associates for University of Edinburgh

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)
Dualchas Architects for private client

Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven (value undisclosed)
Richard Murphy Architects for Colin MacKinnon

Playful Garden Visitor Centre, Brodie Castle, Forres (£1.2 million)
Hoskins Architects for The National Trust for Scotland

Broomlands Primary School, Kelso (£8 million)
Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design for Scottish Borders Council

Cairngorms National Park Authority Headquarters, Grantown-on-Spey (£1 million)
Moxon Architects for Seafield Estate

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)
Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

Hendrick’s Gin Palace, Girvan (£13 million)
Michael Laird Architects for William Grant & Son

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)
Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

Orchard Brae School, Aberdeen (£17.5 million)
jmarchitects for Hub North Scotland

Perth Theatre (£11.38 million)
Richard Murphy Architects for Horsecross Arts

The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness (value undisclosed)
Trail Architects for Ark Estates

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)
Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

St. John’s Church, Alteration and Extension, Edinburgh (£2.35 million)
LDN Architects for Cornerstone Developments (Edinburgh)

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)
Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

Tragerhaus, Glasgow (value undisclosed)
HAUS Collective for Linda and James Laws

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)
Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council

West Calder High School (£32 million)
NORR Consultants for West Lothian Council

