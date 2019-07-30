Unsupported browser

Kuma and RSHP shortlisted for Scotland’s best new building award

30 July, 2019 By

18 v a dundee ®huftoncrow (kengo kuma & associates with pim.studio architects and james f stephen architects)

V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

Source: Hufton + Crow

  V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

    Source: Hufton + Crow

    V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • 2 dualchas the black house david barbour

    The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

    Source: David Barbour

  Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

    Source: Susie Lowe

    Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

    Source: Susie Lowe

  • 9 rogers stirk harbour + partners macallan distillery (c) joas souza

    The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source: Joas Souza

  Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow by Simpson & Brown

    Source: Alexander Fraser

    Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow by Simpson & Brown

    Source: Alexander Fraser

  • 14 reiach & hall snbts jack copland centre image © andrew lee

    Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh by Reiach & Hall Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 16 elder & cannon tollcross housing association, (c) andrew lee

    Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow by Elder & Cannon Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ (RSHP) Macallan Distillery have been named among the projects vying for the title of Scotland’s best new building

The £80 million waterfront museum and RSHP’s Stirling Prize contender are joined by five other schemes on the shortlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Also listed are projects by Reiach and Hall, which won the award last year with the archive for the civil nuclear industry in Wick, Collective Architecture, Simpson & Brown and Elder and Cannon Architects.
 
However, this year the victorious practice will take home less money than the previous 17 winners – the first prize having dropped from £25,000 to £10,000 – though it still remains the ’richest’ architecture award in the UK.

The buildings will be visited at the end of September and judged against a range of criteria including ’architectural integrity; usability and context; delivery and execution; and sustainability’.

This year’s jury will be chaired by dRMM’s Sadie Morgan alongside judges Henry McKeown of jm architects and Mona Siddiqui.

The winner will be announced at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh on 4 October.

2 dualchas the black house david barbour

Source: David Barbour

The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

RIAS Andrew Doolan Award - shortlist in full

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)
Dualchas Architects for private client

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)
Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)
Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)
Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)
Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)
Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council

7 collective architecture collective on calton hill (c) susie lowe

Source: Susie Lowe

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

