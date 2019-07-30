Kuma and RSHP shortlisted for Scotland’s best new building award

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ (RSHP) Macallan Distillery have been named among the projects vying for the title of Scotland’s best new building
The £80 million waterfront museum and RSHP’s Stirling Prize contender are joined by five other schemes on the shortlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.
Also listed are projects by Reiach and Hall, which won the award last year with the archive for the civil nuclear industry in Wick, Collective Architecture, Simpson & Brown and Elder and Cannon Architects.
However, this year the victorious practice will take home less money than the previous 17 winners – the first prize having dropped from £25,000 to £10,000 – though it still remains the ’richest’ architecture award in the UK.
The buildings will be visited at the end of September and judged against a range of criteria including ’architectural integrity; usability and context; delivery and execution; and sustainability’.
This year’s jury will be chaired by dRMM’s Sadie Morgan alongside judges Henry McKeown of jm architects and Mona Siddiqui.
The winner will be announced at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh on 4 October.
Source: David Barbour
RIAS Andrew Doolan Award - shortlist in full
The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)
Dualchas Architects for private client
Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)
Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective
The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington
Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)
Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust
Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)
Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service
Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)
Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association
V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)
Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council
Source: Susie Lowe
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.