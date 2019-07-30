Kuma and RSHP shortlisted for Scotland’s best new building award

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ (RSHP) Macallan Distillery have been named among the projects vying for the title of Scotland’s best new building

The £80 million waterfront museum and RSHP’s Stirling Prize contender are joined by five other schemes on the shortlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Also listed are projects by Reiach and Hall, which won the award last year with the archive for the civil nuclear industry in Wick, Collective Architecture, Simpson & Brown and Elder and Cannon Architects.



However, this year the victorious practice will take home less money than the previous 17 winners – the first prize having dropped from £25,000 to £10,000 – though it still remains the ’richest’ architecture award in the UK.

The buildings will be visited at the end of September and judged against a range of criteria including ’architectural integrity; usability and context; delivery and execution; and sustainability’.

This year’s jury will be chaired by dRMM’s Sadie Morgan alongside judges Henry McKeown of jm architects and Mona Siddiqui.

The winner will be announced at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh on 4 October.

Show Fullscreen Source: David Barbour The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects





RIAS Andrew Doolan Award - shortlist in full

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)

Dualchas Architects for private client

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)

Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)

Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)

Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)

Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)

Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council