KPF’s designs for London's tallest resi tower ‘a concern’, says mayor

London mayor Sadiq Khan has raised concerns over the height of a new KPF skyscraper scheme in Ealing, which he says is likely to become the tallest residential building in London

The major development on Portal Way, North Acton, involves demolishing the existing Holiday Inn and building two linked towers of 45 and 55 storeys.

The two towers will be connected by a sky bridge between the 26th to the 34th floors and would also be joined by a podium at the base.

The podium would contain a new 159-bedroom hotel and office conference space, while the 702 residential units would be contained within the towers.

However, the Greater London Authority (GLA) has raised some concerns about the Aldau Developments scheme, arguing that at 237.3m, it raises ‘a range of visual, functional and environmental issues’.

It argues that the proposal would be visible from Richmond Park, 8km to the south, and Harrow on the Hill, 8km due north-west, and would be a ‘prominent feature of London’s skyline’.

Its planning report on the proposal said: ‘Officers’ view is that a lower height would be more appropriate in this location, as it would provide a stronger transition between development to the south of the A40 and the emerging cumulative skyline towards North Acton station.’

It added that officers were also concerned that the distance between the two towers meant that they might be read as ‘one bulky building mass’.

The report said it questioned whether the design provided the ‘exemplary standard of architectural form required for a building of this scale’.

A spokesperson for Aldau said: ‘We are pleased to see the GLA supporting many elements of the current proposals for 4 Portal Way, including the delivery of much-needed new homes in Ealing and the positive contribution to local employment.

‘We will continue to work closely with the Greater London Authority, Ealing Council and the wider community to ensure the best possible scheme is brought forward on this site.’

The scheme is located within the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) area.

KPF declined to comment.