KPF’s £500m Bermondsey scheme faces rejection over lack of affordable homes

30 January, 2019 By

KPF's proposals for the former Peek Frean biscuit factory and Lewisham and Southwark College, Bermondsey

KPF’s proposal for a £500 million redevelopment of a former biscuit factory site in Bermondsey looks set to be thrown out because of its lack of affordable housing

Southwark councillors will vote next week (6 February) on whether to grant permission for the major Grosvenor-backed scheme for the 6.2ha site near Bermondsey tube station. 

The so-called Bermondsey Project would provide up to 1,342 private rented sector (PRS) flats, plus 10,000mof office space, retail and leisure space and a replacement secondary school, all in buildings up to 28 storeys high.  

But planners have said that despite ‘lengthy negotiations’ stretching back to 2017 the applicant had failed to reach an agreement on ‘critical issues’ including the affordable housing and the quality of some of the homes.

According to the report, the developer’s affordable housing offer would be provided in the form of discounted rent, with just over a quarter (27.5 per cent) of the proposed units let at 25 per cent below market rents.

The council argues this misses its policy target of 35 per cent affordable, and the discounted units would ’not realistically’ allow for any significant provision of social rent or London Living rent units.

The proposals generated a large volume of objections, with 115 people raising the issue of affordable housing and 36 concerned about the scheme’s height and design.

An objection sent by a councillor in a neighbouring ward said: ‘The development will be on the doorstep of neighbourhoods that are among the most deprived in the country, and the borough has a desperate need for social housing. There can be no justification for approving this application and it should not be considered until there is a policy compliant mix of affordable housing.’

The hybrid application includes detailed permission for 16 new buildings, including a proposed 600-place secondary school by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture at the heart of the neighbourhood. 

The lengthy pre-application process has seen a number of minor amendments submitted by the applicant, including reduction in the height of one of the buildings.

But the changes have failed to win over planners. Stating reasons for refusal, the borough’s planning officers said: ‘The development fails to provide the maximum reasonable amount of affordable housing, and the affordable housing offered would be at a cost which would not be affordable to those in greatest housing need.’

According to the report, the development also ‘does not provide an exemplary quality of accommodation for its future residents to combat the potential negative impacts of high-density living’.

Grosvenor appointed KPF as lead architect on the project following a review of its design team, effectively replacing Karakusevic Carson, which had been appointed to that role in 2015 (see AJ 29.09.15).

A decision will be made on the development next Wednesday (6 February).

Tags

Readers' comments (1)

  • Paul Finch30 January, 2019 11:11 am

    This proposed development sits in a sea of low-density council housing. Why don't Southwark planners do something useful and come up with some proactive strategies to transform what they own, instead of aiming their guns at people trying to build much-needed new housing? Especially an organization like Grosvenor, which has a long record of exemplary estate management, but hitherto in smarter parts of London. No wonder we've got a housing shortage.

