Konishi Gaffney wins Cumbrian beachfront café contest

The practice, working with structural engineer Entuitive and quantity surveyor Thomson Gray, topped an undisclosed shortlist to win the contest organised by Copeland Borough Council.

The competition attracted almost 60 entries from across the UK, including bids by Projects Office, Assorted Skills + Talents*, Mark Wray Architects, and OEB Architects.

Architect-led teams were asked to come up with a ‘high-quality, eco-friendly, contemporary eye-catching’ retail pavilion to replace a temporary café at the beach, which is the only coastal bathing area in the Lake District. The winning team’s fee is £38,000 – around 10 per cent of the project budget – according to the contract award notice.

The 160m2 single-storey building will have a 30-capacity café, a kitchen, toilets and a small office, retail and information area. Externally it will include a shower, up to 16 seats with shelter from the wind and rain, and landscaping. The ‘low energy, low maintenance’ facility will also integrate visitor information for residents and tourists. It is planned to complete next year.

The winning team will take the project up to and beyond the planning stage, working up fully costed drawings to the end of RIBA stage 4 ready for tendering for construction. Bids were evaluated 60 per cent on quality, 25 per cent on price and 15 per cent on cost.