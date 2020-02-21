Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Knox Bhavan’s plan to turn Peckham church into Buddhist centre wins approval

21 February, 2020 By Tom de Castella

knox bhavan consort road model1

Model of converted church on Consort Road

Source:Knox Bhavan

1/14

Hide caption

  • knox bhavan consort road model1

    Model of converted church on Consort Road

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • knox bhavan crd 6 model 2

    Side profile of Buddhist centre scheme

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • knox bhavan crd 5 model 1

    The spire is a reinterpretation of a traditional stupa

  • knox bhavan crd 8 exterior render day

    Day-time render of the exterior

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • knox bhavan crd 9 exterior render night

    Night time render of the exterior

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • knox bhavan crd 10 interior render hall

    Render of the interior hall

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • knox bhavan crd 11 interior render spire

    Render of the spire

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • knox bhavan crd 12 section render

    Render of a section

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • crd 1 ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • crd 5 front elevation

    Front elevation

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • crd 6 side elevation

    Side elevation

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • crd 4 short section

    Short section

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • crd 3 long section

    Long section

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • crd 2 first floor plan

    First floor plan

    Source:Knox Bhavan

  • Comment

Knox Bhavan Architects has won planning consent for a Buddhist centre in a remodelled and extended former church hall in Peckham, south London

The meditation centre will be home to the Qingliang Buddhist Association, as well as acting as a new community resource within the Nunhead conservation area.

It features a contemporary spire that was informed by the London practice’s research trip to Mount Wutai, a sacred Buddhist site in China’s north-eastern Shanxi province.

The transparent spire is a re-interpretation of a traditional stupa, a mound-shaped Buddhist monument. It is shaped from 10 slender beams that support eight levels of golden fins, representing the Buddhist path to enlightenment.

Beneath the spire, at the heart of the building, is a bright and peaceful room for meditation.

The revamped Edwardian church hall will also feature a library and vegetarian café, alongside a six-bed dormitory for resident and visiting monks.

The street elevation has been overhauled using a new cantilevered glazed reception area projecting from the first floor. A large ground-floor space can be opened up or subdivided to accommodate classes or community events.

A new side extension, flanked by buttresses and new planting, will improve circulation and accommodate toilets, a kitchen and storage space.

Simon Knox, senior partner at Knox Bhavan Architects said: ‘We are very thrilled to be working with the Qingliang Association in London, and to take forward a project which brings with it a fusion of architectural traditions and the opportunity to revive a building and its neighbourhood.

‘Our project will enliven a corner of south London with a mixture of the familiar and the exotic, and offers an important community building for everyone to enjoy.’

knox bhavan crd 6 model 2

knox bhavan crd 6 model 2

Source: Knox Bhavan

Side profile of Buddhist centre scheme

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more