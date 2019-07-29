Kilburn Nightingale wins planning for St Paul’s school addition

Work has started on Kilburn Nightingale Architects’ new boarding house for St Paul’s Cathedral School in the City of London

The practice secured planning consent for the scheme more than two years ago but construction work on the three-storey addition to the world-famous site could not begin until funding was secured.

Pillars will be used to raise the building, which will provide accommodation for the cathedral’s choristers, above the school’s playground. The scheme will stand in the former nave of St Augustine’s Church, which was burned down in the Great Fire in 1666 before its Christopher Wren-designed replacement suffered severe bomb damage during the Second World War.

Kilburn Nightingale will also demolish and replace a 1980s dining hall extension, designed by Architects’ Co-partnership, the roof of which will become additional play space.

The new buildings will be clad predominantly in Portland stone, echoing the Grade II*-listed 1960s boarding house buildings, also designed by Architects’ Co-partnership, as well as St Augustine’s Tower and, not least, St Paul’s Cathedral itself.

Kilburn Nightingale co-founder Ben Kilburn said: ‘We are honoured to be working in the vicinity of one of the best known architectural landmarks in the world and to be filling the gap left by the war-time destruction of the main body of St Augustine’s Church with a new building providing much-needed additional space for the school.

‘Our aim was to find a sensitive architectural language that would connect the new building both with Wren’s restrained Baroque church tower and the classic Brutalism of the adjacent 1960s school buildings.’

St Paul’s Cathedral School headmaster Simon Larter-Evans said: ‘We look forward to transforming the school and ensuring the continuation of sung worship at St Paul’s Cathedral through the 21st century and beyond.

’The new boarding house will also prove an outstanding opportunity for sharing our music-making expertise with visiting choirs.’

Architectural press archive riba collections architects co partnership st pauls cathedral school Source: Photo 1974. Architectural Press Archive/RIBA Collections Tower of St Augustine and the adjacent St Paul's Cathedral Choir School, New Change, City of London (Architects Co-Partnership, 1967)




