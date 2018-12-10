Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Assael's Eynsham Drive scheme in Abbey Wood

Khan overrules council to approve Assael’s controversial Abbey Wood scheme

10 December, 2018 By Greg Pitcher

The mayor of London has approved an amended 272-home Assael scheme five months after it was rejected by Greenwich Council

Do you want to keep reading?
Register to read a limited number of free articles every month

Subscribe today and get access to:

  • Up-to-the-minute industry news
  • Competitions & tender opportunities
  • In-depth building studies
  • Technical details and drawings
  • Latest regulatory and legislative updates

 

Architects Journal

Already a subscriber? Login here or activate your digital account