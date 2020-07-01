Kevin Singh quits Birmingham to head up Manchester School of Architecture

Manchester School of Architecture (MSA) has appointed Birmingham School of Architecture’s long-term leader Kevin Singh as its new head

The school – which is shared by Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Manchester – said Singh would lead it ‘on the next stage of its journey’ when he joins on 17 September.

The architect and founding director of The Space Studio has 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently as head of Birmingham School of Architecture and Design since 2011.

Singh co-founded The Space Studio, also based in Birmingham, 20 years ago and has worked on high-profile projects including a collaboration with Glenn Howells Architects on the recently completed headquarters for the English National Ballet.

He told the AJ: ‘I’d like to thank everyone past and present connected to the Birmingham School of Architecture and Design for their support over the last 17 years and particularly the last nine during my time as head of school.

’I’m really proud of what we all achieved together but it’s now time for an exciting new challenge.’

Singh added: ’I’m absolutely thrilled to have been appointed as the head of the Manchester School of Architecture, a prestigious institution that’s closely aligned with my views on architectural pedagogy and practice. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead to help the school, its staff, and students go from strength to strength.

‘I’ve been overwhelmed by the kind messages of congratulations and support from all quarters and can’t wait to get stuck in in September.

‘Tom Jefferies was the last permanent head at Manchester and, if you recall, I replaced him at Birmingham in 2011!’

Jefferies left Manchester in December 2019 to take up the position of Professor of Future Cities at Queen’s University Belfast. MSA has since had two interim joint heads, professor Ola Uduku and professor Stefan White.

Singh was awarded a national teaching fellowship in May 2015. He is a member of the Standing Conference of Heads of Schools of Architecture Council and the RIBA Education Committee.

Manchester Metropolitan University pro vice-chancellor for arts and humanities Professor Sharon Handley said: ‘I am delighted to have appointed a head of school with such an outstanding track record in both academic leadership and architectural practice to lead Manchester School of Architecture on the next stage of its journey.’

Singh told the AJ in an interview in 2011 that he enjoyed the work of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, was inspired by Lloyds of London – and almost failed his first year of architecture school.

A Manchester City fan, he will move to Manchester but continue to practice with The Space Studio.