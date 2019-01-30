Unsupported browser

Keppie’s 20-storey Glasgow PRS tower wins council backing

30 January, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Keppie's Central Quay build-to-rent tower

Councillors have approved Keppie’s plans for a 20-storey build-to-rent tower in Glasgow

The high-rise block forms part of a £100 million scheme on Broomielaw that could get underway within months after receiving detailed planning consent.

As well as 498 apartments, the development will feature co-working spaces, a shared residents’ lounge, on-site concierge, roof terraces, a fully kitted-out gym and a games room.  

Backed by developer Platform, the scheme will sit at the heart of the Central Quay neighbourhood, masterplanned by Keppie alongside LDA Design. This broader district, which received planning consent in principle last year, includes 27,500m² of office space and a 150-room hotel.

Platform development director Matt Willcock said: ‘We’ve been working closely with architects, designers and members of the city council over the last few months on the Central Quay site and are pleased to have received approval for the development.

‘Build-to-rent is soaring in popularity across the UK for people who want flexible, sociable and cost-effective living, with the ability to walk or cycle to work high on the agenda. This development meets that criteria and is suitable for a range of people – couples and families alike.’

Keppie was founded in 1854 with Charles Rennie Mackintosh among its past principals. It has a long history of working in the city. 

Director Richard MacDonald said last year of the tower scheme: The design has evolved to include an iconic feature tower, which will greatly enhance the Clyde waterfront and Glasgow’s skyline. The high-quality public realm and design of the scheme will also significantly improve the area.

‘We look forward to being able to play a role in sustaining Glasgow’s image as a destination city for living and working and being able to further contribute to Glasgow’s Clydeside regeneration drive.’ 

