Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee among RIAS Awards winners

31 May, 2019 By

18 v a dundee ®huftoncrow (kengo kuma & associates with pim.studio architects and james f stephen architects)

V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

Source: Hufton + Crow

1/10

Hide caption

  • 18 v a dundee ®huftoncrow (kengo kuma & associates with pim.studio architects and james f stephen architects)

    V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • 2 dualchas the black house david barbour

    The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

    Source: David Barbour

  • 3 richard murphy architects briongos mackinnon house (c) martin lambie

    Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven by Richard Murphy Architects

    Source: Martin Lambie

  • 5 stallan brand broomlands school (c) andrew lee

    Broomlands Primary School, Kelso by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design Ltd

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 7 collective architecture collective on calton hill (c) susie lowe

    Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

    Source: Susie Lowe

  • 9 rogers stirk harbour + partners macallan distillery (c) joas souza

    The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source: Joas Souza

  • 10 simpson & brown mackintosh at the willow (c) alexander fraser

    Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow by Simpson & Brown

    Source: Alexander Fraser

  • 13 190218 trail architects rainings stairs development (c) ewen weatherspoon;

    The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness by Trail Architects

    Source: Ewen Weatherspoon

  • 14 reiach & hall snbts jack copland centre image © andrew lee

    Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh by Reiach & Hall Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 16 elder & cannon tollcross housing association, (c) andrew lee

    Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow by Elder & Cannon Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • Comment

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee is one of ten projects to triumph in the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s (RIAS) 2019 awards

The £80 million waterfront museum was among an eclectic mix of winning projects announced at the RIAS Awards Dinner in Edinburgh last night (30 May). The RIAS honours are equivalent to RIBA regional awards.

Other victors, whittled down from a 19-strong shortlist, included Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ whisky distillery for Macallan in Moray, and Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design’s spiky-roofed primary school in Kelso.

Dualchas’s The Black House on the Isle of Skye, described by the judges as ‘exceptional’, also took home a gong, as did Trail Architects’ social housing scheme in Inverness.

Jury chair John Cole said: ‘The journey to view the 19 shortlisted projects, within a hectic but rewarding three-day period, took my fellow judges and myself through the intriguing Scottish borders, the self-confident central belt, and the glorious landscapes of the highlands and islands. It was for all of us a reaffirmation of the fundamental importance of the ability of architecture at its best to positively influence the lives of individuals and communities.’

The judging panel also included Joanna van Heyningen of van Heyningen & Haward Architects; Catriona Hill from CH Architecture; and Peter McCaughey of WAVEparticle.

The 10 winning schemes will be eligible for RIBA national awards, and ultimately the RIBA Stirling Prize. They also form the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award. 

The Doolan Award was won last year by Reiach and Hall’s archive for the civil nuclear industry in Wick.

The prize is judged separately from the RIAS Awards and this year the Doolan jury will select their shortlist and carry out visits in late September, led by jury chair, Sadie Morgan of dRMM. 

2 dualchas the black house david barbour

Source: David Barbour

The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

Full winners

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)
Dualchas Architects for private client

Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven (value undisclosed)
Richard Murphy Architects for Colin MacKinnon

Broomlands Primary School, Kelso (£8 million)
Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design for Scottish Borders Council

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)
Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)
Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness (value undisclosed)
Trail Architects for Ark Estates

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)
Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)
Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)
Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council

7 collective architecture collective on calton hill (c) susie lowe

Source: Susie Lowe

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs