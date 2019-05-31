Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee among RIAS Awards winners

Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee is one of ten projects to triumph in the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s (RIAS) 2019 awards

The £80 million waterfront museum was among an eclectic mix of winning projects announced at the RIAS Awards Dinner in Edinburgh last night (30 May). The RIAS honours are equivalent to RIBA regional awards.

Other victors, whittled down from a 19-strong shortlist, included Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ whisky distillery for Macallan in Moray, and Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design’s spiky-roofed primary school in Kelso.

Dualchas’s The Black House on the Isle of Skye, described by the judges as ‘exceptional’, also took home a gong, as did Trail Architects’ social housing scheme in Inverness.

Jury chair John Cole said: ‘The journey to view the 19 shortlisted projects, within a hectic but rewarding three-day period, took my fellow judges and myself through the intriguing Scottish borders, the self-confident central belt, and the glorious landscapes of the highlands and islands. It was for all of us a reaffirmation of the fundamental importance of the ability of architecture at its best to positively influence the lives of individuals and communities.’

The judging panel also included Joanna van Heyningen of van Heyningen & Haward Architects; Catriona Hill from CH Architecture; and Peter McCaughey of WAVEparticle.

The 10 winning schemes will be eligible for RIBA national awards, and ultimately the RIBA Stirling Prize. They also form the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

The Doolan Award was won last year by Reiach and Hall’s archive for the civil nuclear industry in Wick.

The prize is judged separately from the RIAS Awards and this year the Doolan jury will select their shortlist and carry out visits in late September, led by jury chair, Sadie Morgan of dRMM.

Source: David Barbour The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects





Full winners

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)

Dualchas Architects for private client

Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven (value undisclosed)

Richard Murphy Architects for Colin MacKinnon

Broomlands Primary School, Kelso (£8 million)

Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design for Scottish Borders Council

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)

Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)

Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness (value undisclosed)

Trail Architects for Ark Estates

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)

Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)

Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)

Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council