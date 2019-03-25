Keith Williams’ Wolverhampton pop-up theatre approved

Keith Williams Architects is to create a pop-up extension to the listed Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The practice received the green light from councillors for the 160-seat temporary venue on Lichfield Street in the West Midlands city centre.

Planned to sit next to the existing theatre – which was designed by Charles Phipps and opened in 1894 – the pop-up facility will be built on the site of a former post office.

The scheme will also include bars and public spaces beneath a lightweight steel-framed sawtooth roof.

It is the first phase in the creation of a permanent arts hub on the site, which is intended to open up the theatre to new audiences.

A Keith Williams-designed masterplan for the site envisages a major multi-level cultural building linked to the existing theatre, expanding the city’s performing arts programme.

Grand Theatre artistic director Adrian Jackson said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be moving on to the next stage in this exciting project, which supports and enhances the regeneration of Wolverhampton city dentre.

’The potential of this second space will contribute to the Lichfield Street Arts Hub vision. The opportunity to build upon our already thriving community, educational and cultural offering is thrilling.’

Keith Williams said the granting of consent was ‘an important moment in the history of the Grand Theatre’.

‘This project, when realised, will be an important stepping stone towards the eventual goal of creating a vibrant new performing arts complex alongside Charles Phipps’ magnificent Grade II*-listed theatre,’ he said.

Show Fullscreen Detailed section and elevation keith williams

Project data Client Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Architect Keith Williams Architects

Structural engineer Techniker

Cost consultant GVA