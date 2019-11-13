KCA's Hackney estate among trio of council schemes granted approval

Three projects on Hackney council estates have won planning approval, including the final phase of Karakusevic Carson Architects’ award-winning regeneration of Kings Crescent Estate

The Stoke Newington scheme, which saw KCA work with Henley Halebrown and landscape architects muf architecture/art, includes 219 new homes and the upgrading of a further 174 homes.

The final phase, approved by Hackney’s planning committee last Thursday, will see 28 new council homes for social rent, 75 homes for shared ownership and 116 for outright sale.

Two other housing projects were also approved the same evening: Waugh Thistleton Architects’ regeneration of the Kennaway Estate and TM Architects’ infill on the Northwold Estate in Clapton.

Waugh Thistleton’s plans for Southern Housing Group involve replacing 12 existing homes at Taverner House with 61 new homes of between one and four bedrooms.

The proposed scheme is comprised of three distinct volumes linked by external walkways, including a seven-storey block and seven townhouses that echo the form and character of nearby Victorian terraces.

However, the scheme drew objections from local residents,who raised concern over the height of the proposed new buildings.

A third scheme was also approved, London-based practice TM Architects’ proposals to build 73 new homes within seven infill development sites on the Northwold Estate.

The estate was transferred from Hackney Council to housing association The Guinness Partnership 15 years ago and comprises 579 flats in buildings of three to five storeys.

The design of the new homes, which have been built to Passivhaus standards, is derived from the architecture of older LCC buildings on the estate.

Initial plans to demolish existing homes on the estate were scrapped in favour of the infill option after a campaign by residents.