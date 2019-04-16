Karakusevic Carson on team selected for TfL housing schemes

Karakusevic Carson Architects has been named as the architect behind a winning bid to build homes on three TfL-owned sites in west London

TfL announced on Friday it had picked housing association Catalyst as its partner to develop 100 per cent affordable homes on three car parks near Tube stations in Harrow.

Catalyst confirmed KCA was the architect on its winning bid and said it was set to appoint the practice through its architect framework to take forward the design work.

The 450-home scheme is the first development to come through the Mayor of London’s new Development Panel and will see the development of land by Canons Park, Stanmore and Rayners Lane underground stations.

As well as providing new homes, the plans will also improve the public realm with new trees and enhanced pedestrian and cycling connectivity for the local community.

Launched last August, the mayor’s London Development Panel 2 is made up of a group of 29 developers, housing associations and contractors and will run for four years.

Replacing a previous panel that disbanded in 2017, the LPD2 aims to accelerate housebuilding on public land.

Graeme Craig, director of commercial development at TfL, said: ’We’re delighted to have appointed Catalyst as our partner and look forward to working with them to deliver hundreds of affordable homes at these prime locations next to Tube stations.

’This is another important milestone in our programme across the capital that is delivering thousands of new affordable homes, creating thousands of new jobs and generating vital revenue to reinvest in the transport network.’

Catalyst, which has more than 21,000 homes in London and the South East, will start detailed design before aiming to submit a planning application in 2019/20.