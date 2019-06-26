Unsupported browser

Karakusevic Carson lines up third phase of award-winning Kings Crescent scheme

26 June, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

  Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

    Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

  Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

    Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

  Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

    Phase 3 of Kings Crescent by Karakusevic Carson and Henley Halebrown

Karakusevic Carson has submitted plans for the third phase of the much-lauded Kings Crescent Estate development in north London 

The practice, working with Henley Halebrown, handed in proposals to Hackney Council for 219 new homes and the upgrade of a further 174.

Phases 1 and 2 of the scheme, by the same practices, were completed in 2017. These involved building 273 new homes and refurbishing 101 existing units and were crowned Editor’s Choice at the 2018 AJ Awards.

The overall project also scooped a RIBA Award last year, as well as winning the Mayor of London’s Prize at the New London Awards last year.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: ‘The new and refurbished homes we’ve already built at Kings Crescent have won plaudits from around the world, but I’m most proud that new and existing families love them and are using the amazing public spaces.

‘Our latest proposals aim to build on the successes of our work so far, with hundreds more stunning, high-quality homes, spaces for children to play and for the local community to come together.

‘I’m proud that Hackney is building new, genuinely affordable council homes across our borough for the people that need them most.’

Subject to planning permission, work will start on Phase 3 next year and be completed in 2023.

