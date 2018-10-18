Judges announced for AJ Specification Awards

Studio Partington founder Richard Partington, associate director of ACME Catherine Hennessy and Acanthus Clews Architects director David Finlay are among the judges for the new AJ Specification Awards

Other judges on the inaugural panel include Paper House Project director James Davies, co-founder of MawsonKerr Architects Will Mawson, Walters & Cohen associate Ana Moldavsky, SimpsonHaugh associate partner Andy McConachie and BGS Architects director Neil Eaton.

The AJ Specification Awards recognise completed projects that combine great products with great design. They will focus on collaborations between architects and product suppliers/manufacturers and their importance to successful construction projects.



We are accepting entries from product and material suppliers, manufacturers, architects, clients and developers. The awards are open for entry now, with a final deadline of Friday 19 October.

Categories include Façade & Cladding, Colour & Finishes, Brick & Stone and Technology. The awards celebrate the outstanding working relationships and creative design approaches that have enhanced or exceeded a project’s brief.

The finalists will be announced in the November issue of AJ Specification and the winners will be revealed at a special awards lunch in February 2019 in Manchester. The winning projects will feature in the February issue of AJ Specification.

Buildings must have been completed between March 2017 and September 2018, and only UK-based projects are eligible. You can find all entry details and criteria here.

We look forward to finding out more about your excellent projects and partnerships. Good luck!